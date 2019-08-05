The guardrails preserving US democracy are crashing down

By Elizabeth Drew

Events of the past few weeks have highlighted the current vulnerability of the US, not militarily — that is a subject for another day — but in other dangerous ways.

Unlike some commentators, I would not go so far as to say that US democracy is on its last legs, but it is encountering threats that few ever expected it to face.

US President Donald Trump’s autocratic tendencies have recently become more pronounced than ever. True, he has lost several court cases testing the scope of his powers.

However, he and the Republican-controlled US Senate are busy stacking the federal courts with conservative judges, and the effects of his appointment of two ultra-conservative US Supreme Court justices are already visible — for example in the recent decision to allow Trump to use Pentagon funds to pay for a wall along the US border with Mexico.

Should Trump win re-election, he is likely to have the Supreme Court by the throat.

The latest phase of his presidential self-aggrandizement began with Trump’s co-opting of the secular celebration of Independence Day in Washington.

Traditionally, families gather on the US National Mall or at various sites around the capital to watch the fireworks.

However, ever since he saw France’s military parade on Bastille Day in 2017, Trump wanted his own extravaganza.

The Pentagon stalled him as long as it could, but this year he got a parade of sorts: a military flyover and tanks parked in front of the Lincoln Memorial, where he spoke.

Special bleachers were set up in front of the Lincoln statue (which I half expected to stand up and walk away in disgust), and seats were reserved for Republican donors.

For a president to speak publicly on July 4 is highly unusual, but Trump gave a long address that occasionally mangled US history.

He seemed to think, for example, that the US had airports during the Revolutionary War.

Americans like to think that their democracy has guardrails — understandings that, even without specific laws, impose limits on certain types of behavior, ensuring that there are things US leaders just will not do.

This is part of what holds the US together — or has held it together.

Yet just days after the July 4 festivities, Trump threw away another major guardrail by launching a racist tirade against four leftist US congresswomen of color: If they do not like the US, he tweeted, they can “go back” to where they came from.

This bigoted rhetoric has often been expressed to marginalize immigrants throughout US history, but no president had ever said such a thing openly.

Soon, he would go even lower.

At a re-election campaign rally in North Carolina on July 17, Trump stood by while the crowd chanted “Send her back,” after he attacked US Representative Ilhan Omar.

Omar embodies Trump’s most teeming prejudices: a dark-skinned Muslim immigrant with an anti-Israel streak.

Even some Republican members of US Congress, who almost never take issue with Trump, quietly expressed unease about the viciousness of the chant.

This sent Trump into a familiar dance: The next day he tried to distance himself from the chant, claiming that he had quickly interrupted it, before assuring the chanters the following day that he thinks they are wonderful people.

Trump, of course, has demonstrated racism for most of his adult life.

He and his father, accused of keeping black people out of their housing projects, settled a case with the US Department of Justice out of court.