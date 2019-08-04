Gender equity must include equal access to the digital world

By Jessica Posner Odede

Today, 1.4 billion girls and women live in countries that are failing on gender equality, in areas ranging from education and decent work to health and violence.

Yet one of the most effective ways to empower girls and women — safe and reliable access to mobile phones and the Internet — is in danger of being ignored.

Today, the GSM Association — the global trade body for mobile operators — estimates that more than 5 billion people have mobile devices, more than half of which are smartphones. However, the rapid diffusion of mobile technology has not been equal.

Though the number of women from low and middle-income countries who own mobile phones has risen by about 250 million in just the past five years, there are still 184 million fewer women than men with mobile phones, and women are 26 percent less likely than men to use mobile Internet.

In addition, though younger people own mobile phones at a higher rate than their older counterparts, gender imbalances persist.

According to a study last year by Girl Effect, boys are 1.5 times more likely to own a phone than girls. Even among those who do own phones, boys are more likely to have smartphones than girls.

However, ownership is not the same as access, and our investigations have revealed that girls often find ingenious ways to get their hands on mobile devices.

More than half of the girls we interviewed — in places such as India, Malawi and Tanzania — regularly borrow mobile phones from their parents, siblings or friends. Some also share SIM cards and devices or find other inventive ways of access.

Given the enormous benefits of Internet access, this is good news.

For example, a 14-year-old girl in rural Bangladesh, having never been taught about puberty, might be so ashamed about changes she is undergoing that she skips school.

However, during the two hours per week she is allowed to borrow her brother’s phone, she can learn about menstruation and pregnancy, and connect with a local health facility to arrange in-person advice and care.

In other words, mobile access gives her the knowledge and confidence she needs to protect her health — and her future.

Access to mobile phones is not an end in itself. Rather, it is a way to level the playing field not only through knowledge, but also through connection: Nowadays, mobile phones are key conduits to drive demand to vital services, such as health and financial services.

Ensuring broad and equitable mobile access is thus a powerful, easily scalable way to help all people make informed decisions about their own lives, in areas ranging from health to education to employment.

Getting girls and women online — whether on their own devices or on borrowed or shared ones — is only the first step. We must also ensure that they have sufficient technical literacy to take full advantage of the devices they are using.

Girl Effect’s research showed that, overall, boys use far more phone features and capabilities than girls.

Moreover, we must consider what girls find when they get online. Is the information they are receiving accurate? Are they at risk of exploitation? Ignoring these questions would be a missed opportunity — and dangerous.

That is why Girl Effect has been working to create safe online spaces where girls can access reliable information tailored for them, discover valuable services in their area and connect with others facing — and overcoming — the same challenges. The goal is to foster curiosity, boost self-confidence and empower girls to pursue their dreams.