Future of US scientific advisory group in doubt

By Charles Levinson / Reuters, NEW YORK

They are members of a prestigious academic panel with top-secret clearances who have advised the Pentagon on some of the US’ most vexing national security issues since the Cold War. Over 60 years, they have won 11 Nobel Prizes and conducted hundreds of government studies.

The advisory group, known as Jason, is a team of about 60 of the US’ top physicists and scientists who spend each summer in La Jolla, California, conducting studies commissioned by the US Department of Defense and other US government agencies.

On March 28, US Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Michael Griffin, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump, unexpectedly moved to terminate the group.

US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty objected, telling Griffin’s office the scientists were crucial for keeping the US’ nuclear stockpile secure, an NNSA official and others affiliated with the Jason program said.

Gordon-Hagerty’s agency offered to take responsibility for the program. She only needed Griffin’s signature to make it happen.

Griffin refused.

He declined comment, but department spokeswoman Heather Babb said the Pentagon decided it had less need for the studies than previously thought.

“The department remains committed to seeking independent technical advice and review. This change is in keeping with this commitment, while making the most economic sense,” Babb said.

Jason’s supporters, backed into a corner, have managed to keep the group alive, temporarily for now, for eight more months.

Democrats in US Congress are trying to get Jason funded through a different Pentagon office not run by Griffin, but it is unclear whether the Republican-controlled US Senate would go along with the plan.

A day after Griffin moved to axe Jason, a 35-word blurb in the Federal Register announced the end of two other independent scientific boards, including the Naval Research Advisory Committee, which had advised the US Navy and Marine Corps for 73 years.

The efforts to kill the scientific panels show how the Trump administration’s crackdown on the role of independent science in the US government is reaching into areas long thought to be immune from political influence.

“These are institutions of great technical expertise. They are great repositories of national expertise and also scientific expertise that have helped keep America’s competitive edge militarily,” said Sherri Goodman, former member of the International Security Advisory Board, a US Department of State panel suspended shortly after Trump took office.

This could be just the beginning.

A June executive order signed by Trump requires all federal agencies to slash one-third of their independent advisory committees by Sept. 30, with the goal of ultimately reducing the total number of such committees to no more than 350 from about 1,000 now.

The move would cut back on red tape and costs, Trump officials say.

Jason, for instance, receives about US$8 million in taxpayer financing a year.

“Formal boards are only one of many avenues for senior leaders to receive advice from experts, but some boards outlive their mission,” said Lisa Hershman, the state department’s acting chief management officer.

The Trump administration is not the first to seek to reduce independent advisory panels, though its effort appears more ambitious in terms of the number of cuts. Former US secretary of defense Robert Gates, who served under former US presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, cut a handful of boards during his tenure.