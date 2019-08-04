The Liberty Times Editorial: Tsai must take control of scandal

Over the past week, the Presidential Office has punished national security staff for alleged smuggling of cigarettes on flights for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) trip to the Caribbean last month. Tsai has also apologized for the incident. An investigation was initiated, but the political fallout continues as public anger has not abated.

As people close to the president have been involved in illegal activities and showed a lack of discipline, the incident has attracted widespread attention. In addition, crisis management has been inadequate, there have been attempts to shirk responsibility and a political reward system has been revealed within China Airlines (CAL) and affiliated companies.

These factors have been a source of massive disappointment among those who hoped that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would use its position to address political malpractice. This is something that must be addressed with the utmost urgency.

There are a couple of important aspects to the alleged smuggling incident:

First, the president was clearly not aware of what was going on. According to media reports, then-National Security Bureau (NSB) director-general Peng Sheng-chu (彭勝竹) only learned of what was happening when Investigation Bureau informed him at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The smuggling of tobacco products has clearly been going on for years, highlighting a disregard for the law among NSB officials, showing that internal procedures for preventing malpractice have failed and that top officials are incapable of providing leadership.

Second, it appears that CAL has been complicit in allowing the culture of disregard for the law, and while suspects and accomplices must of course be brought to justice, the investigation must not lose focus or allow blame to be shifted to CAL.

After the tobacco tax was substantially raised last year, NSB officials smuggled tobacco products using special privileges. Such disparity between privileged people and the public foments discontent.

Moreover, this incident is a gift to scandal-hungry media. Still, although it could be a crisis for the president, it could also be an opportunity for change, depending on whether the handling of the incident is reasonable and meets public expectations.

The main reason the scandal is unlikely to subside is because of inadequate crisis management by the Presidential Office. Its first reaction was to fire Peng and the head of the president’s security detail. While stressing the seriousness of the incident, the Presidential Office also showed a responsible attitude by taking resolute action and not protecting anyone. Nevertheless, blaming longstanding malpractice comes off as an attempt to shift responsibility to previous administrations.

The president and the Presidential Office spokesperson set the tone when they said that “the accurate description is excess purchases,” displaying a lack of reflection and admission of wrongdoing.

This public relations failure sparked a backlash. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) provided the most memorable response when he said that the dictionary definition of “smuggling” would have to be revised.

It is still too early to say how involved CAL is, but even former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) expressed surprise that top officials at CAL and its affiliates are allegedly involved and that the practice of political rewards from the party-state era remains in place.