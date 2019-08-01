Indigenous groups say Bolsonaro poses greatest threat to Amazon in decades

By Tom Phillips / The Guardian, ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil

As a blood-orange sunset drifted toward the forest canopy, Raimundo Kanamari sat on the riverbank and pondered the future of his tribe under Brazil’s far-right president.

“[Brazilian President Jair] Bolsonaro’s no good. He wants to destroy the lot of us, bomb our villages. That’s the news I heard,” he said.

For all of Bolsonaro’s well-documented hostility to indigenous rights, an aerial assault on the Amazon seems far-fetched.

Yet campaigners believe that under his new administration, indigenous communities face their most severe threat since military rulers bulldozed highways through the region nearly five decades ago, leaving behind a trail of death and environmental destruction.

“Not since the dictatorship have we lived through such a tough moment,” said Jaime Siqueira, the head of the Indigenous Work Center, a Brazilian nongovernmental organization supporting indigenous communities fighting to defend their lands.

Ewerton Marubo, a leader from the Javari Valley indigenous territory — a hinterland almost the size of Portugal sheltering Brazil’s largest concentration of uncontacted tribes — said its 6,000 inhabitants were bracing for a new era of ruin.

“We are in a situation of great danger. [Bolsonaro] is proving himself to be the number-one enemy of the indigenous,” he said.

On a steamy evening last month, Ewerton was one of two dozen regional leaders gathered in Atalaia do Norte — the riverside portal to the Javari reserve — to discuss ways to defend it from the anticipated onslaught.

Two days later caciques (chieftains) from the eight contacted tribes living in the region were due to hold an emergency summit at a village further west on the border with Peru.

Similar to other indigenous territories in the Amazon, the Javari Valley — created in 1998 in an effort to protect its dwellers and their homes — has long suffered incursions from intruders seeking to cash in on its abundant natural resources.

However, as Bolsonaro ratchets up his anti-indigenous rhetoric and continues to dismantle Funai — the already chronically underfunded agency tasked with protecting Brazil’s 300-odd tribes — Javari leaders fear a dramatic deterioration.

“The current government’s dream is to exterminate the indigenous people so they can take our land,” said Kevin Mayoruna, 39, a leader from Javari’s Matses community who recently staged a protest in his village on the Jaquirana River.

Marcos Mayoruna, another Matses leader, alleged that by deliberately failing to stop invaders entering the Javari reserve, and simultaneously depriving indigenous communities of healthcare and education, Bolsonaro’s administration was trying to force them from lands that could then be commercially developed.

“All he thinks about is money. All he thinks about is deforestation,” Mayoruna said, warning of the implications for the global climate if Javari’s forests were lost.

“The forest isn’t just for us indigenous. It’s for everyone,” he said.

The Javari Valley is far from the only indigenous territory threatened under Bolsonaro, who has compared its inhabitants to animals in zoos and vowed not to demarcate “one square centimeter” of land for such groups.

Thousands of wildcat miners — apparently emboldened by Bolsonaro’s repeated proclamations that indigenous territories were too big — have reportedly been pouring on to Yanomami lands near Brazil’s border with Venezuela in search of gold.