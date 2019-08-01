Han has shown inability to govern

By Dong Gow-ming 唐國銘

Since Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) became mayor of Kaohsiung on Dec. 25 last year, there has been never-ending controversy. He announced his presidential bid within six months after taking office, setting off a wave of dissatisfaction among city residents and civic organizations. A signature drive to recall Han initiated by Citizens Mowing Action and We Care Kaohsiung is likely to reach 200,000 signatures.

Han won the election in November last year by calling himself a “novice,” but less than eight months later, every opinion poll consistently shows that 40 to 50 percent of respondents are “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied” with his performance.

Han was expected to start reflecting on his policies and work with the city government to try to improve Kaohsiung, but instead declared that as president he would be even better placed to care for the city and grandiloquently announced his presidential bid.

This attracted even more discontent among residents and some students even availed themselves of the opportunity to express their dissatisfaction when receiving awards from the mayor.

Han’s administration has also used its powers to suppress civic activities, on four different occasions rejecting applications from Citizens Mowing Action for land-use rights, exposing its antidemocratic and overbearing attitude.

Here is a brief explanation of the reasons behind the recall:

First, intentional and malicious absence. Less than six months into his term as mayor, Han was already daydreaming about the presidency. Despite constant sophistry and attempts to rationalize his ambitions, he deceived Kaohsiung residents about the reasons for his presidential bid.

Throughout Taiwan’s electoral history, he is the only one who has begun running for president a mere six months into a mayoral term.

A popularly elected leader enters into a contract with voters, in particular during their first term in office; it is a breach of good faith to keep flip-flopping and casting covetous eyes at other positions.

It is not very strange, then, that Han’s presidential bid has also roused discontent among pan-blue voters. This is why the recall movement started surging as soon as civic organizations got it off the ground.

Second is his bizarre and impractical campaign promises, which have not come to fruition, as well as his constant gaffes and missteps.

Han regaled the Kaohsiung electorate with the slogan “goods flow out, people flow in and Kaohsiung becomes rich,” which swept him all the way to city hall. Of course, Kaohsiung has not become rich and the local economy has not suddenly transformed.

Neither have his other promises come to fruition, such as drilling for oil on Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島), building a Ferris wheel by the Love River (愛河), having G.E.M. singer Gloria Tang (鄧紫棋) act as Kaohsiung’s tourism ambassador, inviting US action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to deliver a speech, having Japan’s Waseda University establish a campus in the city or introducing Formula One racing to Kaohsiung.

During his visit to Hong Kong, Han even visited the Chinese Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong and Macau, the authority charged with managing the “one country, two systems” model in the two territories.

The move was roundly criticized by Hong Kongers, who said it was essentially an endorsement of the “one country, two systems” model.