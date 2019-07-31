EDITORIAL: A month of crackdowns

This month has been an eventful one for Taiwan in cracking down on a number of troublesome behaviors. While the ultimate answer to all social ills is better public education, such clampdowns should still be seen as a positive development, as previously lax policies have failed, with offenders more often than not being let off the hook easily.

The latest effort to step up enforcement of rules is the Regulations for Accounting and Estimating the Benefits From Violating the Obligation of Air Pollution Control Act (違反空氣污染防制法義務所得利益核算及推估辦法), which took effect on Friday last week.

This is a prime example of the government toughening punishments that had been too lenient.

Under the previous policy, companies and individuals who contravened the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法) were fined, but if their illegal profits exceeded the maximum fine, they would simply have to turn over their gains. Essentially, that meant no fines were collected, as they simply handed back what should not have been theirs to begin with.

Now they not only have to turn over their illegal gains, but could also face fines of up to NT$20 million (US$643,604). The authorities can also seize the gains from up to six years earlier until improvements are made.

This is a much-needed policy for a nation that has been suffering from bad air quality and is looking to create a greener future.

On another environmental front, a plastic straw ban enacted on July 1 seems to be going smoothly. People get used to new habits easily, as evidenced from the restrictions on plastic bags last year.

The straw issue is likely to be similarly accepted, especially with popular vendors like Starbucks and McDonald’s providing new plastic lids that allow people to drink cold beverages directly from the cup and the increasing use of more environmentally friendly straws.

A crackdown on fake news also continues. The government last week fined more television stations for failing to verify the accuracy of the information they had broadcast.

The entire media sector needs to change, and much more needs to be done by the government and private sector, while the public needs to learn how to discern fake news and to verify information before sharing. However, media companies should still face consequences for disseminating false news reports.

The government should act carefully not to violate the freedom of speech, but as it takes time to instill sustainable change and media literacy, the measure should do for now. At least it lets people know that fake news is still rampant.

Finally, the government’s crackdown on drunk driving with the implementation of stiffer punishments was also a welcome move, as previous regulations were apparently not severe enough to deter repeat offenders.

Passengers riding with a drunk driver can now be fined, with the first such case happening on July 1, the first day of the new rules’ implementation. Yesterday, a man who tried to flee a police checkpoint was fined more than NT$210,000 and had his driver’s license suspended.

Unlike regulating the news, there is no gray area in drunk driving. Such behavior should not be tolerated and strict punishments need to continue and remain consistent, instead of trying to scare people initially with a heavy-handed crackdown.

If people think they can get away with their bad habits, they will quickly revert to such activities.