Walter Lohman On Taiwan: America’s precarious ‘one China’ policy

In the United States, Congress often leans ahead of the executive branch on US-Taiwan relations. But during President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) recent swing through New York City, as I listened to Congressmen calling for an independent Taiwan, I couldn’t help notice something new in the air.

It was the feeling of possibility.

The strategic context for the US-China relationship is changing. As a result, the formula upon which the relationship rests — America’s ‘one China’ policy — is at greater risk than at any time since Washington’s formal recognition of the PRC in 1979.

As readers know well, America’s China policy has its roots in the Presidency of Richard Nixon. The US interest then was very clear. Nixon wanted Beijing’s help in extricating the US from the Vietnam War on face-saving terms and in balancing the power of the Soviet Union. In the event, the US failed to leave Vietnam on honorable basis. It and China did, however, develop a common interest in countering the Soviet Union that held for most of the next two decades.

Then in 1989, in close succession, the PLA massacred protestors in Tiananmen Square and the Berlin Wall fell. The former fueled outrage in Congress and the latter stripped US-China relations of their strategic purpose.

Only George H.W. Bush prevented a collapse in the relationship. By virtue of public trust in his leadership and the constitutional powers granted his office, he preserved the US-China relationship long enough for its rationale to be recast.

Bush’s own strategic offering was less precise than Nixon’s. It boiled down to the fact that China was a big country and that it needed to be engaged for the sake of an amorphous global stability. He also believed in the politically transformative impact of commercial engagement, which he thought, even in the aftermath of Tiananmen, was having its predicted positive impact.

It was not an entirely compelling vision, but it did the trick.

During the 1990s, over the course of several Congressional battles — not least of which concerned annual renewal of China’s most favored nation (MFN) trade status — the vision evolved. By 2000, when Congress approved MFN status for China on a permanent basis, US-China relations were less about geopolitical stability and more about business. As for predictions that free market exchange would lead to Chinese political reform, not only did they endure, they served as vital cover for Congressmen uncomfortable with an argument built solely around commercial access.

Proponents of engagement had prevailed.

But as Heritage Foundation founder Ed Feulner is fond of saying, there are no “permanent” victories in Washington.

Beginning in the late 2000s, the economic underpinnings of US-China relations began to loosen — a lagging effect of China’s turn away from market reform. Over time, American businesses grew bearish. The interest in the market that remains today — and it is significant — is no longer enough to mobilize them against anti-China sentiment.

Meanwhile, the idea that Chinese prosperity and ties to global markets would bring democratic reform has proven to be exactly what journalist Jim Mann famously termed it in 2007, a “fantasy.”

Over this period, conflicting interests between the US and China have intensified. From the South China Sea, East China Sea, and human rights to Made in China 2025, the Huawei security challenge and the trade war, there is far more dividing the US and China today than bringing it together.