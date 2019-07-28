Is Big Tech headed for a big breakup?

By Barbara Ortutay and Rachel Lerman / AP, San Francisco

The US Department of Justice has announced a major antitrust investigation into unnamed tech giants, while the US House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary has begun an unprecedented antitrust probe into Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple over their aggressive business practices and promises “a top-to-bottom review of the market power held by giant tech platforms.”

In addition, at least two US presidential hopefuls have expressed support for breaking up some of technology’s biggest players amid concerns they have become too powerful.

Experts say breakups are unlikely in the short term, and US Representative David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who leads the subcommittee pursuing the House investigation, called such measures a “last resort.” Yet even without that, Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple could face new restrictions on their power.

Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple declined to comment on the investigations.

Here is a look at the cases that could be brought against them and what their defenses could be.

FACEBOOK

With 2.4 billion users, US$56 billion in revenue last year and a name that is synonymous with social media, Facebook is certainly big, but is it an illegal, competition-crushing monopoly?

Federal regulators are already investigating the company’s privacy practices, but the antitrust question has been rumbling in the background, with critics calling for WhatsApp and Instagram to be spun off.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has called for breaking up Big Tech, as has Chris Hughes, a cofounder of Facebook.

Former US vice president Joe Biden has said that he is open to the idea.

Critics believe a breakup is needed because Facebook could squash competitors either by buying them or by using its enormous resources to mimic services they offer, as it has done with Snapchat, for example.

Facebook executives have been calling for broad regulation, though nothing that comes close to breaking it up.

In a recent statement, the company’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said Facebook “accepts that with success comes accountability, but you don’t enforce accountability by calling for the breakup of a successful American company.”

Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has called for “new rules” in four areas: harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability.

Facebook has also stressed that it has competitors in messaging and digital communication, including Apple and Google.

New York University law professor Eleanor Fox said that because antitrust law focuses on firms that raise prices too much, and Facebook is free, it would be tough to break up the business.

Facebook commands less than a quarter of worldwide digital advertising, well behind Google.

However, Warren has laid out plans for legislation that targets companies with more than US$25 billion of annual revenue. It would limit their ability to expand and force parts of their business to operate as separate entities.

GOOGLE

As Google becomes a leading mail provider, search engine and advertising platform, federal regulators are wondering if it needs to be knocked down a bit.

Critics say Google’s dominance in search has allowed it to squash rivals, notably because Google can show its own products above competitors’ or feature its own ads prominently.