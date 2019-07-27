The #NoMarriage movement is adding to South Korea’s economic woes

By Jihye Lee / Bloomberg, Seoul

Baeck Ha-na works in accounting during the week. On weekends, she’s a YouTube star in South Korea, promoting the “live-alone life.”

Baeck, whose YouTube channel in English is called “Solo-darity,” is part of a growing and determined group of South Korean women rejecting marriage and motherhood.

Such decisions are intensifying demographic and economic challenges for the government as the country faces one of the world’s lowest birthrates and a shortfall in pension funding that is getting harder to close with fewer workers joining the labor force.

“Society made me feel like a failure for being in my 30s and not yet a wife or a mother,” Baeck said. “Instead of belonging to someone, I now have a more ambitious future for myself.”

Baeck and her YouTube cohost maintain that the government’s current approach infuriates many women. They argue that the latest efforts to boost birthrates are “abusive” and “frustrating” because they fail to address the lack of legal avenues to ensure career development for mothers or alleviating financial burdens in raising children.

FEWER BABIES

When it comes to its birthrate, South Korea has ranked at the bottom of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries in the Asia-Pacific region since 2016, with that rate going even lower this year.

According to data compiled by the World Bank, South Korea and Puerto Rico tied for the lowest overall rates as of 2017: seven children per 1,000 people, followed by Japan and Hong Kong.

Data from South Korea’s national statistics agency in April showed that the number of births dropped even further as of February, a 7 percent decline from last year. This year, the number of those dying is expected to outpace the number of those being born, the agency said in a report.

A separate report from the agency said that fewer women believe marriage is a must. In 2010, 64.7 percent of women in South Korea answered that marriage is required for women, while 48.1 percent gave the same response in 2018.

GOVERNMENT MATCHMAKING

South Korea’s government is reacting by offering incentives to encourage marriage and especially parenthood. In Sejong, a city designated to be South Korea’s new administrative capital, about 30 single men and women attended its latest event last month. The government’s goal was to encourage working single men and women to take part in “recreational activities and table talks.”

In Gangnam, the Seocho District office held a similar event last year with 50 participants, 14 of whom got matched, the organizer said, adding they plan to hold another session this year.

In South Chungcheong Province, the government has asked single women to submit an application that includes their height, weight and employment, as well as a recent photo and relationship history.

In December 2017, South Korean President Moon Jae-in launched a committee to tackle the country’s low birthrate — the Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy.

“We are now at the last golden time to fix a serious population problem,” Moon said in a speech during the committee launch. “We must now focus on how marrying, giving birth doesn’t limit the lives of women.”

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

The nation’s latest report on population cited a looming threat for South Korea’s labor force. From 2017 to 2027, the number of people within the productive age range is expected to fall by 2.5 million, while the older population will increase by 4.5 million.