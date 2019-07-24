‘We don’t need to bleed’: why many women are giving up on periods

By Nicola Davis / The Guardian

For some, it is about bringing an end to debilitating pain or dark thoughts. For others, it is as simple as being liberated from the sinking realization that you need a tampon — but you left them in your other handbag.

When a new wave of feminist authors and activists are calling on women to embrace their periods, the idea that some do not want a monthly bleed and are seeking to avoid having them altogether can seem radical.

The technology is there, in contraceptives — they do not only prevent pregnancy.

A drop in tampon sales has been linked to women using contraceptive methods that stop or lighten their periods. About one-fifth of women using contraceptive implants no longer bleed, while many who take contraceptive pills without a break often achieve the same result — and those are not the only methods.

The impact can be life-changing.

“I started taking the mini-pill purely for the fact it would stop my periods,” said 25-year-old Jaimi Kendall from Exeter, England. “For years, I had extremely heavy periods that would drag on for eight weeks or so and left me severely anemic to the point where I started experiencing pulsatile tinnitus. Not having periods any more is a blessing.”

She is not alone. Catriona Clarke, 25, from Cambridge, England, was thrilled when she realized that she could stop having periods thanks to her contraceptive pills.

“My periods weren’t even that bad, just uncomfortable and a mess. And, given how expensive period products can be, an expensive mess,” she said.

Clearly, removing stigma around a normal bodily function should be celebrated. Proposals to end the tampon tax, distribution of free sanitary products, better education for boys, as well as girls, and the introduction of menstrual leave are all positive moves toward ensuring women are not held back by their periods.

However, seeing them as a fundamental part of the body’s rhythm — something to be endured, or even celebrated each month (the author Maisie Hill writes in her book Period Power of embracing their natural high) — is only one side of the story.

The other is a tale of pain, bloating, bad skin and mood swings. Many women feel trapped in a cycle that can be unpredictable, inconvenient and unpleasant.

Menstruation is the process by which the body sheds the lining of the uterus and unfertilized egg, triggered by fluctuating levels of the hormones estrogen and progesterone. Not having periods does not create a “backlog,” nor are they necessary to “cleanse the body.”

However, menstruation can exacerbate incapacitating physical or mental health problems, including endometriosis and depression. It can also be distressing or problematic for people with gender dysphoria.

In a survey of 7,500 women by Public Health England, half those aged 16 to 64 reported menstrual issues in the past year, rising to 75 percent for those aged 16 to 24.

London-based Homerton University Hospital consultant gynecologist Jane Thomas said that having so many periods is a modern phenomenon: Historically, women would spend much of their time pregnant or breastfeeding (which can delay the return of periods).

“It would be a minority of people who had a couple of children only and menstruated all the way through their lives,” Thomas said.

So, if women do not want a period, is there a medical reason that they should? Many might be surprised to learn that the short answer is: no.