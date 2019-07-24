Populism, democracy and Taiwan

By Jerome Keating

Taiwan is full of surprises, but one thing is certain: Democracy is alive and doing very well. This comes in the strangest, but not always the best ways.

On this topic, former British prime minister Winston Churchill said: “It has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms.”

How true.

Democracy certainly is that. It is desirable, but it is never perfect. Instead it remains a work in continuous progress. In it, voters must always be on their toes and sift information as they choose their leaders.

A clear sign of this process is the recurrent emergence of populism, the political action whereby ordinary people feel their fears and concerns have been disregarded by an established governing elite. This forces them to break from years of traditional voting patterns and seek new recourse.

Not only has populism shown its head in Taiwan, but it has also done so in the most unusual place: the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), where Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) vaulted upward from relative obscurity to become the party’s presidential candidate.

The KMT had once ruled this nation with an iron-fisted, authoritarian grip. Voting was a sham procedure where most positions and results had been lined up beforehand and followed a set hierarchy.

So how did this once top-down party with its tight one-party state come to this?

The camel ironically got his nose in the tent when the KMT was forced to accept a multiparty system in 1987. From then on, it began to lose its grip in multiple ways, both within and without the party. Factions such as the New Party rose to stress that it was losing its dominant pro-China direction; that waned.

The biggest test came in 2000, when the party should have let the more popular and charismatic James Soong (宋楚瑜) be the presidential candidate, but instead stuck with the next in line, then-vice president Lien Chan (連戰). That was the high-water mark of the old guard.

In the most recent primary, the major surprise is that none of the traditional political power families participated.

KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) sat this one out. Lien Chan’s son Sean (連勝文) was nowhere to be seen. KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) held on to what he had and was not risking anything more. KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) reserved judgement, and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) floated the idea of a comeback, but quickly gave that up. He sensed that his day had passed with the Sunflower movement.

Even former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), who had won the primary in 2016, only to be later replaced, decided it is more favorable to commute back and forth to China, where authoritarianism is still in vogue.

The two strongest candidates were relative outliers, Han and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘). Even moderate former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), the only traditional candidate, fell to a weak third.

There were two other vanity candidates, former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) and Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), who put their names in just to remind people that they were still alive.

So what happened?

Churchill again quipped on democracy: “The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”

In Taiwan, that could be rephrased as a “five-minute conversation with the average Kaohsiung voter who voted for Han.”