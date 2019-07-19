Nations must heed trade warnings

By Eric Chiou 邱奕宏

On July 1, the Japanese government unexpectedly announced that it would begin removing South Korea from the “White Countries” list of its Export Trade Control Order, and would require an individual license for exports of three high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea, starting from July 4.

This announcement is somewhat astonishing and ironic, given that it came just two days after Japan hosted the G20 Osaka summit, which proclaimed to “strive to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment and to keep our markets open.”

Obviously, this free trade rhetoric was mere lip service and placed no constraints on the latest Japan-South Korea trade dispute.

Japan’s official explanation for imposing stringent export procedures over certain controlled items and technologies was that the “Japan-ROK [Republic of Korea] relationship of trust including in the field of export control and regulation has been significantly undermined.”

Tokyo claims it “found that certain sensitive items have been exported to the ROK with inadequate management by companies.”

Specifically, one Japanese media firm revealed that in the past four years, there have been 156 cases of illegal exports of strategic goods from South Korea.

To safeguard national security, Tokyo had to tighten export curbs.

However, the South Korean government holds a different view, accusing Tokyo’s move of being politically motivated and a retaliatory act against a South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Koreans for forced labor during World War II.

Regardless of what motivations might be behind Japan’s decision, what seems more pivotal is that Tokyo’s sophisticated export measures are likely to be fatal to South Korea’s high-tech industries, as the latter has been enormously dependent on Japan’s supply of strategic materials.

South Korea’s national champions, such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Display, are expected to suffer severely if Japan actually implements the measures.

Despite that, the essence of the dispute might stem from an ingrained Japan-South Korea rivalry and the calculation of individual domestic politics. This trade quarrel should be viewed as part of a worldwide proliferation of trade conflict, attributed to the recent surge in global protectionism.

Since US President Donald Trump formally launched a trade dispute against China in 2017, the battlefields of interstate trade disputes have multiplied and spread rapidly over many regions.

For example, in addition to Trump recently slapping the “unfair” trade practice label on India, Vietnam, Mexico and the EU, the European Commission has targeted US firms and has imposed unprecedented penalties on several US high-tech giants, such as Google, Facebook, Intel and Qualcomm, over breaches of the EU’s antitrust and competition rules.

These cases not only suggest the growing proliferation of trade disputes, but also implicitly encourage more countries to adopt similar protectionist measures against trading partners.

The Japan-South Korea friction should be looked at in the context of the changing dynamics in the global trade environment, rather than a quarrel between two states.

Furthermore, the core policy instrument of this trade clash, “export controls,” is actually an extended means of trade protectionism, one that has been used several times by Washington against China’s national champions, such as ZTE in 2017 and Huawei in 2019.