Scientists are seeking the key to immortality, but should they?

By Martin Rees

Humans have long sought the elixir of youth, so it is not surprising that even non-scientists closely follow the latest research into aging, but is what most people consider simply a fact of life actually a “disease” that can be cured? Or is there some insurmountable limit to the lifespan of human bodies?

Of course, almost everyone would welcome an extension of their healthy lifespan, and some scientists are looking at increasingly extreme ways to achieve that.

However, if we could stay alive only with the help of extreme measures, many of us would opt instead for non-resuscitation and solely palliative treatment. We might also find comfort in having the option of “assisted dying” as soon as our quality of life and our prognosis dips below a certain threshold.

Moreover, a huge increase in life expectancy could have undesirable and far-reaching consequences for society as a whole.

Much serious research into aging focuses on stretches of DNA called telomeres that shorten as people age. By adjusting the telomeres of nematode worms, for example, scientists have managed to increase the lifespan of these creatures tenfold, although the same approach has less effect on more complex animals.

The only effective way to extend the life of rats is to give them a near-starvation diet, but the naked mole rat might have some special biological lessons for us; some of them live more than 30 years — several times longer than the lifespan of other small mammals.

Any major breakthrough in extending human life would drastically alter population projections. The social effects, while obviously huge, would depend on whether the years of senility were also prolonged, whether women’s age at menopause would increase and how families would be structured if many generations were alive at the same time.

Expensive treatments to extend human lives could also have implications for inequality; as in many other areas of technology, the wealthy would be most able to afford such services.

The powerful desire for a longer lifespan creates a ready market for exotic therapies of untested efficacy.

For example, Ambrosia, a US start-up founded in 2016, has been offering Silicon Valley executives a transfusion of “young blood,” although the company halted the treatment earlier this year following a warning from US regulators.

Another life-extending craze was metformin, a drug intended to treat diabetes, but which some claim can stave off dementia and cancer in otherwise healthy people.

More credibly, human-genome analysis by US company 23andMe has yielded interesting insights into our vulnerability to some diseases, as well as regarding our ancestry.

Craig Venter, a pioneer in mapping the human genome, aims to analyze the genomes of the thousands of species of bacteria in our gut — an internal ecosystem that might be crucial to our health.

The longing for eternal youth in Silicon Valley stems not only from the immense wealth of its leading lights, but also from a culture that regards those above the age of 30 as over the hill.

The futurist Ray Kurzweil hopes for a metaphorical “escape velocity,” when medicine advances so fast that life expectancy increases by more than a year each year, offering the prospect of immortality.

Or perhaps computers will become so advanced that we will be able to download our brains into an electronic simulacrum, and perpetuate our consciousness and memories that way.