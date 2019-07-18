Making the right choice in the vote next year

By Janet Hung 洪湘斐

The tangled relationship between Taiwan, the US and China has been addressed in every Taiwanese presidential election. Should Taiwan be pro-US or pro-China has been the subject of many vigorous and inconclusive debates.

The core issue is Taiwanese independence. Some people call the issue a red herring, because it seems impossible for Taiwan to be independent or unified with China in the near future.

However, if an issue can always ignite a heated discussion, is it not worth people’s attention?

No doubt, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is considered to be pro-US. During her tenure, Taiwan has built up an unprecedented reliable relationship with the US.

Many other civilized nations also approve of Taiwan’s progress in democracy, humanity and freedom.

The sweet diplomatic fruit is never a bolt from the blue. Tsai has consistently advocated the precious values of democracy and freedom. She has earned Washington’s trust with her calm and reasonable behavior. She avoids irritating China, but defends Taiwanese independence steadily when Beijing voices its ambition to unify with Taiwan.

Tsai has successfully rebranded Taiwan as a vibrant, democratic nation, and a contributor to peace in the Indo-Pacific region and an indispensable democratic ally.

She has chosen to ally Taiwan with the US, because the two nations share similar beliefs and values. The decision has never been about blindly resisting China. Instead, it is a mature, wise call that best fits Taiwanese interests.

Tsai has said that being pro-US does not necessarily mean resisting China. Taiwan would never be against having a friendly relationship with China if the Beijing government were willing to offer an olive branch without forcing Taiwan to give up its sovereignty.

However, the truth is China has not given up its threat to invade Taiwan by force, marginalizing it in the international community, poaching its allies and manipulating Taiwanese media to incite social conflict.

The purpose of all these actions is to make Taiwan disappear from the global scene. Under these circumstances, how can Taiwanese bury their heads in the sand and open their door to China without making any effort to defend themselves?

Chinese hostility and advocacy of dictatorship are naked truths.

The values that Taiwanese embrace, which China opposes, are hurdles to improving cross-strait relations. It is natural for the two nations to be unable to forge an alliance.

Although Taiwan now has the US’ support, Tsai continues to emphasize the need to develop the nation’s defensive forces. She presided over a live-fire military drill in May, and has reinforced the nation’s arsenal and made Taiwan a participant in the US’ “Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy.”

Tsai is not a contentious provoker, but the toughest Taiwanese leader that China has ever dealt with.

The only true issue for next year’s presidential election is a choice of values, and the result would bring Taiwan one step closer to either independence or unification. All Taiwanese should be aware that the nation’s democracy is at stake.

Janet Hung is a physical therapist.