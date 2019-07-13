What lies behind the global new cities

By Oliver Wainwrigh / The Guardian

At 8:30am every day, an announcement is piped though a speaker in the ceiling of Kim Jong-won’s apartment, barking the daily bulletin in a high-pitched voice. The disembodied broadcaster details new parking measures, issues with the pneumatic waste disposal chute and various building maintenance jobs to be carried out that day.

“There’s no way of turning it off,” Kim’s wife, Kim Jung-sim, said as she prepared breakfast. “I hate technology, but my husband is an early adopter. He has to have everything first.”

It was Kim Jong-won’s love of the latest tech that prompted him to move his family to the future, or the nearest thing to it — Songdo, South Korea’s self-styled “smart city” built on a 600 hectare parcel of artificial land dredged from the Yellow Sea near Seoul’s Incheon International Airport.

It is a place where the garbage is automatically sucked away through underground pipes, where lampposts are always watching you and where your apartment block knows to send the elevator down to greet you when it detects the arrival of your car.

Sensors in every street track traffic flow and send alerts to your phone when it is going to snow, while you can monitor the children’s playground on TV from the comfort of your sofa.

The feature Kim Jong-won enjoys most is a small touchscreen display on his kitchen wall that allows him to keep track of his and his wife’s consumption of electricity, water and gas, and, most importantly, compare it against the average statistics for the building.

Flicking between the screens of bar charts and graphs, a broad grin spread across his face: For yet another day running, they were more energy-efficient than all their neighbors.

From their living room window at the top of one of the city’s new residential towers, a panorama of downtown Songdo unfolds. Across an eight-lane highway lies Central Park, a broad swath of trees surrounding an ornamental lake, flanked by rows of glass towers with vaguely jaunty silhouettes. Armies of identikit concrete apartment blocks march into the hazy distance beyond, terminating at a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course.

It looks a lot like many other modern Asian cities, a place of generic towers rising above a car-dominated grid. Public life is mostly confined to the air-conditioned environments of malls and private leisure clubs.

Initiated by the South Korean government in the late 1990s, when the Incheon airport was being planned, Songdo represents a model that has been replicated numerous times around the world.

Begun as a joint venture with US developer Gale International — which has since hawked its “city in a box” kit to other countries — the Songdo International Business District was conceived as a US$40 billion hub for international companies, an exemplar of sustainable urbanism and a testing ground for new smart city technologies.

It claims to have the highest concentration of green Leed-certified buildings in the world, yet it is still entirely car-based, with not even a train line to the nearby airport. To get to Seoul, just 30km away, takes an hour and a half by metro.

Songdo might have an “integrated operations center” — a Big Brother control room where reams of data are funneled in real time from thousands of sensors across the city — but the physical urban model is no different to any other car-riddled business district. For all its low-energy labels, it is an expensive, exclusive and impersonal place.