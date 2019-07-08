Cherish PTS’ Taiwanese-language TV station

By Li Chuan-hsin 李川信

Following the first government transition in 2000, the Taiwan-centered Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government established a Hakka television station in 2003, which was followed in 2005 by an Aboriginal station.

With the DPP once again in government, on Monday last week, Public Television Service (PTS), with the strong support of Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), started test broadcasts for a Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese)-language station, a goal toward which non-profit organizations worked hard for many years.

Official operations began on Saturday.

Although overdue by 15 years, it is highly welcomed by our society, which has been paying close attention to Taiwanese culture and education for a long time.

The establishment of the PTS Taiwanese-language television station is an important step toward equal cultural rights.

TV stations broadcasting in different languages gives ethnic groups a platform for the fair development of their own languages, making all Taiwanese proud of speaking their own native language and learning the languages of other groups.

Taiwan’s long-standing Mandarin policy and dismissal of other local languages, helped make these languages disappear quickly.

The launch of the Taiwanese television station both safeguards the Taiwanese language and reassures the three-quarters of Taiwan’s population that speak Taiwanese.

Language is part of our daily lives and a vehicle for promoting cultural equality, and there is no need to worry about so-called Taiwanese “language hegemony” or “language chauvinism.”

We have the following hopes and aspirations for the new television station:

First, it should produce rhythm programs and cartoons for children and youth programming to attract children and young people.

Through such programs, a Taiwanese-language foundation can be laid in early life, giving the language a better chance to develop and to be passed on.

Second, it should become a cultural platform for learning the Taiwanese language and values.

Once the Taiwanese language becomes a part of a family’s daily life, listening, speaking, reading and writing the language will not be difficult.

Third, due to Taiwan’s ethnic, cultural and language diversity, the station’s programs should also include concrete plans to focus on a Taiwanese identity, an international perspective and joining the international community.

There have been lots of twists and turns during the establishment of a Taiwanese-language station, and a stable development requires the removal of obstacles and forward planning.

The current legal basis for the station is the National Language Development Act (國家語言發展法), which was promulgated on Jan. 9.

It stipulates that “national language” refers to the natural languages used by Taiwan’s various ethnic groups and Taiwanese sign language, and that priority shall be given to protecting endangered languages through measures such as setting up dedicated TV channels.

This legal basis is not as specific as the one provided for Taiwan Indigenous Television and Hakka TV, so there are many uncertain factors, and the risk is that manipulation by political parties with hidden agendas could bring it all to an end.

Furthermore, without Cheng’s efforts, the legislature might not have passed the NT$400 million (US$12.9 million) annual budget in time for the television station to be set up. For example, NT$80 million for personnel expenses, without which it would not have been possible to establish the station, was first frozen and then unfrozen again.