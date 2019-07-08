Richard D. Fisher, Jr. On Taiwan: China’s hypersonic attack missiles require deterrent responses

China’s near-term deployment of a new class of maneuverable hypersonic speed missiles poses a new level of threat to Taiwan, United States forces in Asia, and those of its allies. As a credible defensive response to this threat may not be possible for many years, it is crucial that Washington deploy a deterrent response by rapidly developing its own hypersonic missiles and offering appropriate versions to allies and friends like Taiwan.

Hypersonic missile and hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) weapons pose a major threat because their high Mach 10, or ten times the speed of sound speed, combined with the ability to perform extreme maneuvers at detection-delaying lower altitudes, make them invulnerable to current missile defense systems. In addition, their very high impact speeds increase their destructive effect, though they can also be equipped with small nuclear warheads.

After decades of research, development and more recent testing, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) may be on the verge of deploying its first land-based medium range, missile-based, HGV-armed attack missile, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation’s (CASIC, 中國航天科工集團) DF-17 missile. Earlier versions of the HGV warhead of this missile were called DF-ZF or Wu-14.

Since 2014, DF-17 developments have been leaked by US government sources such as to Bill Gertz of The Washington Times who that year reported that early tests of the Wu-14 HGV had achieved speeds of Mach 10. In late December 2017, US sources revealed to Ankit Panda, writing in The Diplomat, that the DF-17 was based on CASIC’s 1,000km range DF-16 medium range ballistic missile. Panda reported that the DF-17’s range could be between 1,800 and 2,400km, as HGVs generate lift which extends range. It could also fly and maneuver at the “depressed” altitude of 60km, diving down from its much higher apogee.

Then in September 2018, speaking at a US Senate forum of the Alexandria, Virginia-based Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance (MDAA), current US Department of Defense Undersecretary for Research and Engineering Michael Griffin revealed that China has conducted more than 30 hypersonic weapons tests.

More recently, on about June 22, 2019, CASIC revealed a brief video on a web portal connected to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) controlled China Youth Daily showing computer generated graphics for a missile which could be the DF-17. Such Chinese limited information revelations about a weapon system often precede more formal revelations. Perhaps the DF-17 could make its first public appearance in the large CCP anniversary military parade this October, which would also signify that it has entered service with the PLA Rocket Force.

CASIC may also be working on sea and air-launched HGV-equipped missile systems. In August 2017, leaked university lecture slides by retired PLAN Rear Admiral Zhao Dengping (趙登平) included one showing a ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) with a maneuvering warhead. Then at the November 2018 Zhuhai Airshow CASIC revealed its CM-401, the world’s first ship-launched ASBM for export.

At the 2011 Zhuhai Airshow CASIC revealed its CM-400AKG, a 900kg air-launched ballistic missile with a 280km range, and speed reported to be Mach 4 or up to Mach 5.5, which would make it a hypersonic weapon. One version is able to hit moving ships by using a passive radar that homes in on a ship’s electronic emissions. This system may also guide the larger CM-401, while the CM-400AKG is small enough to be launched from the vertical launch systems used by PLA Navy destroyers and frigates.