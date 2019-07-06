G20 should guide policy regarding US, China

By Huang Kwei-bo 黃奎博

The just-concluded G20 summit was of great significance. Compared with G20 members and economies, Taiwan’s GDP fares well and is far higher than South Africa’s. Unfortunately, due to cross-strait issues and international politics, Taiwan has no chance to even apply for membership.

That does not mean Taiwanese cannot pay close attention to the development of the organization, because from the consensus of the summit to the interaction between the US and China, there is a considerable effect on the nation’s economy and trade, as well as its strategic interests.

As before, the G20 Osaka Leaders’ Declaration proposed a long list of policies that are not legally binding.

For example, in the economic and trade side of things, the declaration states: “We strive to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open.”

On the financial side, it welcomes the completion of the voluntary self-assessment of the implementation of the G20 Operational Guidelines for Sustainable Financing, and attaches particular importance to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

In terms of social equality, the declaration focuses on aging societies, youth employment, women’s empowerment, and child and forced labor. As for inclusiveness and sustainable development, in addition to pushing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and “Energy Security, Economic Efficiency and Environment + Safety,” the declaration notes by request of the US that despite its withdrawal from the Paris agreement, Washington still reaffirms its commitment to preventing climate change.

The declaration can be seen as a consensus of the mainstream international community, and the government should draw some inspiration from this. Taipei should study the process and declaration of the G20 summit to predict international trends and approaches, looking into potential effects on the nation so it can adjust its policies. It should promote those policies to the civil sector to seek cooperation and resources, strengthening its adaptability to the changing global situation through public-civil partnerships.

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was one of the highlights at the summit. The two camps are engaging in struggles and negotiations at the same time, which complies with the Chinese principle of “struggle without breaking the relationship.”

At a post-summit news conference, Trump announced that the US would continue a tariff hike on US$200 billion of Chinese imports to 25 percent, but would not raise tariffs on another US$300 billion for the time being, while demanding that China buy more US goods, in line with Washington’s recommendations. Because of the massive sales volume, Trump also announced that he would lift the ban on US companies selling products to China’s Huawei Technologies Co, although he did not remove it from the US Department of Commerce’s “unverified list.”

According to China’s Xinhua news agency, Trump also reiterated to Xi that the US would continue to follow the “one China” policy and address the Taiwan issue seriously.

After the Trump-Xi meeting, it is still uncertain where the trade dispute is heading. What is certain is that the economic and trade co-dependency between the US and China is deeply rooted.