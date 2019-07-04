Keep the faith: Religion on front lines of Hong Kong protests

AFP, HONG KONG

Held aloft above a sea of protesters marching through the heart of Hong Kong, the hand-written cardboard sign made an unusual demand: “Stop using baton or we sing Hallelujah to the Lord”.

The humorous threat, which was aimed at police and quickly went viral, referenced a hymn and notorious earworm that has become the anthem for recent massive demonstrations rocking the territory.

However, it also illustrated the prominent role Christians are playing in the movement against a proposed bill to allow extraditions to mainland China.

Most churches in Hong Kong tend to shy away from political involvement, but the now-shelved extradition bill struck a nerve with local ministries, many of which support underground churches on the mainland.

“Everyone is worried about crossing the red line,” said Elton Lo, one of a group of pastors who initiated a week of fasting and prayers in support of the movement.

Unlike in mainland China — where faiths are strictly monitored by the state — Hong Kong still has religious freedom.

From the influential colonial-era Catholic and Anglican communities to evangelical mega-churches, Jehovah’s Witnesses handing out leaflets and Hare Krishnas parading through parks, the territory is a riot of faiths.

However, how long that remains the case is a source of intense nervousness.

Under the handover deal signed with the UK, China agreed to maintain Hong Kong’s unique freedoms and judicial system until 2047.

Yet many fear Beijing has already started reneging on that deal in recent years.

The plan to allow extraditions only heightened those concerns within faith communities, who feared the long arm of China’s opaque and politicized law might start crossing the border.

RELIGIOUS CRACKDOWN

This was especially true for Hong Kongers helping underground faith groups on the mainland, where a recent clampdown has seen churches shuttered, crosses removed and Bible sales restricted.

“The Chinese government could say that these ministries are illegal activities sponsored by the churches of Hong Kong. [Church leaders] could be arrested,” said Chan Shun-hing (陳慎慶), an expert on religion at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Father Stephen Chan (陳達明) has hosted an outdoor mass near the Hong Kong Legislative Council each Sunday since the 2014 pro-democracy “Umbrella movement” protests failed to win any concessions from Beijing.

“They [Catholics] know that if Hong Kong becomes Communist China, then there will be no more [religious freedom]),” he said after a service last weekend.

Lo and Chan both said more church leaders and congregations were now participating in the anti-government demonstrations compared with 2014. Even though many of the Umbrella movement’s older leaders are devout Christians, it never had an openly religious feel.

“After the Umbrella movement, within many churches there have been discussions about what the relationship between the church and society should be, especially among young people,” Lo said.

Throughout last month’s protests, religious leaders organized prayer meetings and hymn sessions — often aimed at defusing tensions between protesters and police — as well as opening their doors to let demonstrators rest and pray.

FAITHFUL RALLIES

Christians make up about 11 percent of the population, but they remain influential, especially among the elite — Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) is a devout Catholic.