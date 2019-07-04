Three lessons from the Hong Kong protests

By Steve Tsang

The massive protests in Hong Kong in recent weeks have demonstrated the depth of its residents’ determination to uphold their democratic way of life — something they were supposedly guaranteed when the UK returned sovereignty over the territory to China in 1997. Moreover, the protests hold three powerful lessons: for Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), for the demonstrators and for China’s rulers.

Over the past few years, the Chinese authorities have steadily increased their interference in Hong Kong’s affairs, gradually eroding the “one country, two systems” principle that was meant to ensure a “high degree of autonomy” for the territory after 1997. The current crisis stems from China’s desire for a legal framework to return fugitives from the mainland who have allegedly used the territory as a safe haven for ill-gotten wealth.

In many respects, the extradition law introduced by Lam represented an extension of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) anti-corruption campaign to Hong Kong, and was intended to avoid further incidents like Chinese security officers’ 2017 abduction of tycoon Xiao Jianhua (肖建華) from the territory.

There is no evidence that China gave Lam detailed instructions on enacting the law. Instead, she seems to have taken it upon herself to introduce it. However, Lam exceeded her remit by making the proposed extradition law applicable not only to fugitive mainland Chinese, but also to all ordinary Hong Kong residents, as well as foreigners temporarily residing in or visiting the territory.

The proposed legislation was so sweeping that democratic activists, as well as businesspeople who had fallen out with mainland partners, feared they might be legally extradited to China to stand trial under its party-controlled legal system. Businesses are also worried that their assets might be confiscated.

As banners and slogans at the demonstrations made clear, the protesters were not targeting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or Xi. Nor was it the popular perception of Lam as Beijing’s puppet that eventually brought 2 million Hong Kong residents — almost 30 percent of the territory’s population — onto the streets. Rather, the enormous protests reflected Hong Kongers’ widespread concern for their way of life and anger at Lam’s gross mismanagement.

The chief executive has shown staggering political ineptitude. For starters, Lam tried to rush the controversial bill through the Legislative Council rather than following normal procedures. Worse, she then ordered the police to respond with force to the June 9 demonstration, which mobilized 1 million protesters. Coming shortly after the sensitive 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, and just when Xi was preparing to meet US President Donald Trump to seek a suspension of the Sino-American trade war, the police response in Hong Kong was an embarrassment, and not what China wanted.

In ordering the crackdown, Lam ignored norms for policing large-scale demonstrations in Hong Kong that had existed since the 1980s. Officers would monitor the protests wearing soft hats and armed with bottled water, and offer help to any demonstrator needing assistance. In the past, this approach had invariably secured the protesters’ cooperation.

However, the deployment of police in riot gear, and their use of pepper spray, tear gas and rubber bullets, fueled public anger and led inevitably to outbreaks of violence.