[ LETTER ]

Is pruning trees prudent?

According to the Taipei Times, heat injuries are up 15 percent compared with last year (“Number of heat injuries up 15% annually: ministry,” July 2, page 2). If the comparison were made against a month ago, the increase would probably be much higher.

The increased temperature is certainly one cause of it.

Another is that just recently Taipei and New Taipei City finished their round of cutting off high limbs of trees. The effect of that pruning is to reduce significantly the amount of shade available to pedestrians.

From the point of human comfort it would be much more sensible to postpone pruning until the late fall, when temperatures are low or to abolish it altogether.

Yes, carrying a parasol may reduce the effective temperature by 5°C or so, but the parasol does not protect you from the reradiation from hot pavements.

Having the pavements shaded reduces their temperature by 5°C to 10°C and reradiation effects increase very rapidly with the temperature difference. If your body is at 37°C and the pavement is below 37°C, you are sending heat to the pavement.

If the temperature of the pavement is 38°C, you are absorbing some heat from the pavement and that amount approximately doubles when the pavement is at 39°C and goes up 100 percent for every degree above 38°C, so by the time the pavement is at 44°C it is about seven times as much as at 38°C.

Shade can save lives, why are we deliberately reducing it?

Emilio Venezian

New Taipei City