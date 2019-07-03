Why the military still stands by Venezuela’s beleaguered president

By Brian Ellsworth and Mayela Armas / Reuters, CARACAS

One of the central mysteries of Venezuela’s slow-motion collapse: Why does the military continue to support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has led the once-prosperous South American country into poverty and chaos?

The answer, according to people familiar with Venezuela’s military structure, starts with Maduro’s late predecessor, former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, the charismatic caudillo who cemented strongman socialist rule in the nation of about 30 million people.

In a series of actions that began in 1999, the former lieutenant colonel and one-time coup leader began taming the military by bloating it, buying it off, politicizing it, intimidating the rank and file, and fragmenting the overall command.

Once he took office in 2013, Maduro handed key segments of the country’s increasingly ravaged economy to the armed forces. Select military officers took control of the distribution of food and key raw materials. A Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard general and military deputies now manage the all-important national oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela.

The two leaders also embedded intelligence agents, with the help of Cuba’s security services, within barracks, former officers said, instilling paranoia and defusing most dissent before it happens.

Intelligence agents have arrested and jailed scores of perceived troublemakers, including several high-profile officers, even for minor infractions.

The overhaul created a jumbled and partisan chain of command, former military officials said.

Top officers, grateful for perks and fearful of retribution, are often more preoccupied with pleasing Venezuelan United Socialist Party chiefs than with national defense. Instead of drills and war games, some generals find themselves fielding calls to plant vegetables or clear garbage.

Many lower-ranking soldiers, destitute and desperate like most of Venezuela’s working class, have deserted the military in the past few years, joining at least 4 million other fellow emigres seeking a better life elsewhere.

However, few senior officers have heeded the opposition’s call for rebellion, leaving the armed forces top-heavy, unwieldy and still standing by Maduro.

“The chain of command has been lost,” said Cliver Alcala, a former Venezuelan general who retired in 2013 and now supports the opposition from Colombia. “There is no way to know who is in charge of operations, who is in charge of administration and who is in charge of policy.”

Some commanders, like Venezuelan Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino, a four-star general, are nearly as much a face of the administration as Maduro.

Padrino has been sanctioned by the US for ensuring Maduro’s “hold on the military and the government while the Venezuelan people suffer,” according to the US Department of the Treasury.

Reuters was unable to reach Padrino or other senior officers. The Venezuelan Ministry of Popular Power for Defense did not reply to e-mail or telephone inquiries.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Popular Power for Communication and Information, responsible for government communications, including those of the president, also did not reply to Reuters.

Padrino is hardly alone.

Consider the sheer number of officers awarded flag rank in Venezuela.

The country’s roughly 150,000 army, navy, air force and national guard troops are a fraction of the more than 1 million who make up the US armed forces. Yet Venezuela, with as many as 2,000 admirals and generals, now boasts as many as twice the top brass as the US military — more than 10 times as many flag officers as existed when Chavez became president, according to calculations by former Venezuelan officers and the US military.