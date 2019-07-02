Sovereignty in Ko’s eyes is ‘just a load of crap’

By Chang Hsun-ching 張勳慶

When asked at a student forum last week about the Hong Kong protests against a proposed extradition bill, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) first talked about the importance of democracy, freedom, diversity, the rule of law and human rights. Then he went on to complain that young people only want to see him prevaricate on the issue, causing his approval ratings to fall by 3 to 5 percent.

As he rambled on, he touched on the Twin Towers project and got all worked up, saying that national vision and sovereignty were “a load of crap.”

This shows how concerned Ko is about the presidential election and his polling numbers. That is understandable, as it is an intrinsic part of the struggle for power.

However, when hundreds of thousands or even millions of Hong Kongers take to the streets in protest, surely that is a great and anguished cry against the Chinese government’s abolition of democracy, freedom, the rule of law and human rights.

At this moment, the only thing worrying Ko, who is about to go to Shanghai for the twin-city forum, is how to avoid angering China while using the conflict in the pan-blue and pan-green camps to improve his voter support. His choice, or perhaps opportunism, will of course affect his standing in the polls.

Since he is blaming the democratic, pro-human rights demonstrations in Hong Kong for blocking his path to the presidency, this begs the question of whether Ko thinks democracy, freedom and human rights are mere reference points and tools for tricking more people into voting for him.

It is not surprising that the Investment Commission’s rejection of Nan Hai Corp’s planned investment in Taipei’s Twin Towers project angered Ko, who had hoped to use the project to extricate himself from the Taipei Dome quagmire. Still, everyone was dumbfounded by his off-the-cuff remark that “some people talk about national vision and sovereignty awareness, but the way I see it, that’s just a load of crap.”

Perhaps this is how some politicians see it, but to most people here in Taiwan, surely saying something like that is the same thing as treating them as fools or slaves.

The US magazine Foreign Policy on Wednesday last week ran a story about how Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was elected with help of Chinese cyberoperatives.

Now that Han is aiming for the presidency, will Ko continue to say that national sovereignty awareness is a load of crap?

It is all but certain that the Chinese factor — be it the Chinese Internet army or pro-China media in Taiwan — will come into play in next year’s presidential election, and it will be difficult to gauge the potential impact.

Even Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) — one of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential contenders — could not help resorting to rough language during a visit to Fo Guang Shan Monastery in Kaohsiung, saying that a certain media outlet was “the running dog of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.”

Is it really a load of alarmist crap to say that China would interfere with Taiwan’s presidential election?

Ko using the Hong Kong protests to explain why he is slipping in opinion polls is a sly and treacherous piece of deceit.

If Ko’s only concern is his polling numbers and he does not understand that sovereignty rests with the people, it will not be long before he loses power.