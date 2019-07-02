The DPP should watch out for Han

By Juan Fernando Herrera Ramos

On June 13, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) released the results of its primary poll, giving the victory to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and putting an end to the suspense that had been building since former premier William Lai (賴清德) declared in March that he would also seek the nomination.

His announcement caused a lot of uncertainty, not only because it made people wonder who was going to be the party’s next presidential candidate, but because many people thought that this “unnecessary” primary challenge would generate rifts within the party, making it difficult for the eventual nominee to win next year’s presidential election.

The support for Lai’s candidacy came from a faction within the DPP that is more nationalist, whose members would like to change the name of the nation to the “Republic of Taiwan” and who consider Tsai to take a weak stand toward China.

The faction standing behind Tsai believes that it is better to keep the “Republic of China” as the nation’s official name — mainly because they believe that changing the name would provoke China into declaring war with Taiwan, based on a law that China enacted in 2005.

Concerns that the DPP would be unable to put itself back together after the primary only increased when the party started changing the dates of the nomination process, in what seemed like an attempt to dissuade Lai from running, although he refused to abandon the idea.

After all, Lai was unhappy after his party’s performance in the nine-in-one elections and his resignation was seen by many as preparation for a challenge to Tsai.

It is clear that Taiwanese wanted to make their voices heard in the midterms, and they sounded off the loudest on one complaint: the economy. Taiwanese feel that Tsai has not done enough to improve it. They want to see rising wages and have a better quality of life. They used the vote to punish a party that had become too smug about being in power, yet had not taken the time to notice the public’s discontent.

However, the results of the primary poll made it clear that every election is different. Tsai received a boost not long after the midterms when she pushed back against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) Jan. 2 speech and urged the international community to support Taiwan against what many Taiwanese perceived as a threat.

It would be fair to say that in the presidential election, the situation with China will take on a much more important role than in the midterms.

William Lai took the poll results calmly and did the honorable thing by calling Tsai and congratulating her on her victory in the primary. He also told reporters in Tainan that he “was born, raised and educated in Taiwan. Taiwan is our shared mother that I also deeply love. So I must again urge every one of you to support President Tsai and give her your blessings.”

Considering his reaction and his continued popularity, I think that he would make a good party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, although so much could happen between now and then.

Now that the primary is over and it seems like the unity of the party was left unscathed, the president and the DPP need to start preparing to face the nominee who wins the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) primary, scheduled to take place in the first half of this month. I think that they should pay special attention to one candidate: Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).