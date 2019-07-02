EDITORIAL: Not stopping with foot-and-mouth

Yesterday, the Council of Agriculture held a news conference to formally declare the eradication of foot-and-mouth disease from these shores, after a full 12 months without any fresh cases of the disease. This is welcome news for Taiwan’s agricultural and fishing industries and comes hot on the heels of Thursday’s announcement by the European Commission that it would remove its “yellow card” on the Taiwanese fishing industry.

However, with more disturbing news on African swine fever coming out of China in the past few days, hog farmers and government officials cannot afford to become complacent.

It has taken Taiwan an astonishing two decades to recover from an outbreak of foot-and-mouth in March 1997, which resulted in the World Organization for Animal Health placing Taiwan on its list of areas affected by the disease. This led to a worldwide ban on Taiwanese fresh pork exports, which remains in force.

At the news conference, Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) told reporters that the government plans to submit an application to the World Organization for Animal Health before September to remove the ban, which the government hopes would be formally lifted next year.

Chen said that eradicating the disease has been a top priority for the ministry in addition to ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever. The ministry has clearly learned lessons from the devastating foot-and-mouth epidemic.

As with African swine fever, foot-and-mouth spread to Taiwan from China, as pork prices in China were at the time significantly cheaper than in Taiwan, resulting in pork products being smuggled across the nation’s borders. The initial outbreak occurred in Hsinchu and spread like wildfire once it took hold. Pork prices collapsed as the public feared eating the meat and the military was called in to assist in a mass slaughter of pigs.

Although African swine fever is not known to be harmful to humans, due to the high mortality rate it has the potential to wipe out Taiwan’s pork industry, and no vaccine exists. As with foot-and-mouth, if it takes hold in Taiwan, it would be extremely difficult to eradicate.

On Sunday, Reuters published a report on China’s African swine fever crisis. Fresh estimates indicate that as many as half of China’s breeding pigs have now either died from the fever or been slaughtered in an attempt to prevent its further spread.

Reuters contacted four businesses that supply services and products to large Chinese farms. According to Edgar Wayne Johnson, a veterinarian and founder of a Beijing-based farming consultancy firm, “Something like 50 percent of sows are dead.”

Three other executives at companies supplying agricultural products also estimate losses of 40 to 50 percent, based on falling sales and direct knowledge of the situation in farms across China.

If these estimates are correct, twice as many pigs have died as has been quoted in official Chinese reports.

As the situation in China appears to be spiraling out of control, it clearly poses an increased risk to Taiwan. Government officials have so far prevented the virus from entering the nation, which is no small achievement given Taiwan’s proximity to China and the high volume of trade and travel between the countries.

The government’s approach to African swine fever prevention has been broadly correct, adopting an interdepartmental approach, with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration early on elevating the situation to the status of a national security threat. However, as people celebrate the eradication of foot-and-mouth, the nation cannot afford to be complacent. It must remain vigilant and redouble its efforts against this latest threat.