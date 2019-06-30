Hong Kong lacks a key deterrent

By Tzou Jiing-wen 鄒景雯

Last week, everyone saw the footage of Hong Kong police using force to suppress anti-extradition law protesters. The decision to disperse demonstrators in this manner was an ominous sign for the future of the territory.

For Taiwanese observing how Beijing dealt with the demonstrations, it is a vivid example of what “one country, two systems” means. In Taiwan there is much sympathy for Hong Kongers, but Taiwanese also urgently need to reflect on their own situation.

Taiwan is a sovereign nation, while Hong Kong is a special region of China: Comparing the two is like comparing apples and oranges. Nevertheless, the motivation behind the comparison is that Beijing has been trying to foist a “one country, two systems” model on Taiwan since 1982, when the phrase was first uttered by then-Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平).

For the 37 years since, this phrase has been treated in Taiwan as a joke that was not even worth discussing.

However, after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Jan. 2 announced that his regime is exploring a “two systems” model for Taiwan, the phrase took on a new, sinister meaning. Taiwanese are not laughing about it anymore.

Why is this? Perhaps it is because they sense the inherent weakness of their position and the comparative strength of the enemy.

The answer can be found by exploring the chain of events that lead to the death of Hong Kong’s freedoms. The unenviable situation Hong Kong finds itself today has its roots in the territory’s mini-constitution — the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region — which was ratified by the Chinese National People’s Congress and signed by then-Chinese president Yang Shangkun (楊尚昆) in 1990.

The most frightening aspect of the Basic Law — indeed more fundamental than any of the clauses contained within it — is that when the document was drafted by Chinese Communist Party and Hong Kong government officials, the decision was made to exclude the national defense of Hong Kong from the territory’s autonomous powers.

In 1997, the Hong Kong-British government agreed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could dispatch a garrison of troops into Hong Kong on April 21 that year, several months prior to the handover. One could say that this day, rather than July 1, 1997, when authority was formally transferred from the UK to China, was the moment that the territory surrendered to China.

Hong Kong has already surrendered, and the “one country, two systems” framework has been in place for 22 years. Regardless of how brave Hong Kongers are or how much they protest, it will be difficult for them to prevent the rights they enjoy under self-rule from being abolished one after the other.

Article 5 of the Basic Law states: “The socialist system and policies shall not be practiced in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and the previous capitalist system and way of life shall remain unchanged for 50 years.”

Article 2 states: “The National People’s Congress authorizes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to exercise a high degree of autonomy and enjoy executive, legislative and independent judicial power, including that of final adjudication.”

Article 6 guarantees the right to privately own property.

The wording of these provisions appears worthless in the face of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) now-suspended extradition bill. The truth is that whoever controls the military has power — and this is the crux of the problem.