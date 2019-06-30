No better than the Egyptian slaves

By Pan Han-shen 潘翰聲

In a classic quote from the movie Wall Street, blue-collar worker Carl Fox says: “The only difference between the pyramids and the Empire State Building is the Egyptians didn’t allow unions.”

In Taiwan, less than 7 percent of workers are organized into labor unions. This is less than half of the 15 percent average unionization rate among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

With such low unionization, how much better can conditions for Taiwanese workers be than for those who built the pyramids thousands of years ago?

For many years, Taiwan stood on the front lines of the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union. This coincided with the White Terror era, when leftists were purged. Taiwan also has its replica of the American Dream — the idea that any worker can become a boss. For these reasons, Taiwanese are unfamiliar with workers’ strikes and regard them with suspicion.

If we look at society’s reaction to the three airline strikes that have happened over the past three years, the dividing line between those who support a strike and those who oppose it does not coincide with the divide between those who support unification with China and those who want independence for Taiwan.

Instead, a hint of class consciousness is emerging that can be compared with the generational battle over same-sex marriage.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has urged the two sides in the latest dispute to “think about it from the other side’s point of view.”

He wants them to harness the strength of communication and dialogue in deliberative democracy.

As far as the strike by EVA Airways flight attendants is concerned, the government should not do too much to help the employer solve the problems arising from the strike.

The only exception is the outlying Matsu Islands, which are only served by EVA subsidiary Uni Air, so the government has a duty to intervene to protect the rights of the islands’ inhabitants.

It seems more and more likely that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) will put forward a corporate capitalist as its presidential candidate. If the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) does not do more to harness progressive values, Taiwanese might see middle-class and young people voting for “third force” parties instead.

Taiwan’s economic transition must avoid the old strategy of a “race to the bottom,” which sacrifices the environment and human rights. Unlike China, Taiwan has long since graduated from the demographic dividend.

If the DPP follows the KMT’s old ways, it cannot expect people to vote for it. It would do better to expand and improve the DPP government’s achievements in innovation and social welfare, while supporting small and medium-size enterprises and workers.

The kind of people who dare to turn the tables on uncaring employers and say: “If I don’t like it, I won’t do it” are definitely not losers who only know how to complain. They are technical workers and experts who are not so worried about losing their jobs because of labor disputes.

Such workers are often seen as “labor aristocrats.” Despite the highly restrictive legally prescribed procedures for holding strikes, these specialized workers dare to collectively fight for their rights.

They are capable of moving from one country to another or heading over to China for better pay and conditions, but instead of leaving, they prefer to stay and work in Taiwan. Does this not show how much they love the nation?