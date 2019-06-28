Taiwan’s place in a vast universe

By Jerome Keating

The universe is vast. In it, our solar system is but a dot in our galaxy and our galaxy is but a dot among the many, many galaxies. Scientists speculate that there are more than 100 billion of them, but even if that figure were to be totally low-balled into just 1 billion galaxies, it would still boggle the mind.

In April, astronomers achieved a new milestone when they captured the first image of a black hole. That black hole was in Messier 87 (M87), a giant galaxy more than 54 million light years from Earth. It is larger than the sun in our solar system. Such is the vastness out there and such is our reach.

This macro-level perspective constantly challenges the micro perspectives found on Earth and raises innumerable questions. How does this vastness relate to Taiwan, with its 23 million people? How does this macro level perspective highlight the need for a new global paradigm among nations, Taiwan included?

Humans have always looked at the stars, but it was only after the achievements of the 1960s that this helped affect the paradigm shift to a global village, a phrase coined by Marshall McLuhan.

In 1961, Yuri Gargarin became the first man in space to orbit the Earth. In 1969, Apollo 11 landed two men on the moon. These accomplishments framed the significant decade of Earthlings going into space and, along with other advances in communications and technology, solidified McLuhan’s “global village.”

Half a century later, with the latest achievements in exploring the enormity of the universe, humankind is being pushed again to adapt, this time from a global village to a global home paradigm.

What does that mean?

In the vastness of the universe, our “blue marble” has become a minute home and this directs us to begin to refocus on what it means to belong more to the family of man on Earth and not just to the family of any one of the imagined communities of a particular nation, culture or religion.

However, where is the leadership in this? Three of the biggest nations — China, Russia and the US — which should be leading the way in developing a global consciousness, are not.

Despite their size, or perhaps because of it, these three have become part of the problem. Each seeks to recapture a mythical past greatness, and expand its borders and influence. Instead of looking to the future of the planet, they compete. And in their competition they remain mired in a zero-sum game.

It is the mid-sized nations that have taken the lead in planet consciousness. Taiwan’s population it is larger than 70 percent of the nations in the UN and in terms of GDP it is better than 80 percent. Yet it is not in the world body.

In a global home paradigm, all nations, big and small, would have to work together as a family. None could be excluded. In families, members do not play zero-sum games. The development of a global home consciousness and perspective affects everything — environment, economics and more; and it includes all nations.

National size creates problems. The US, China and Russia have no sense of the noblesse oblige that their size should bring with it. They fail their own citizens and feed their national oligarchs as they try to expand their influence and seek past glory.

The US will never regain its post-World War II luxury; China will not regain its storied Middle Kingdom glory with tributary states; and Russia, even with fake socialism, will not resurrect its empire of czars.