Hosting the G20 summit in Osaka

By Shinzo Abe

Tomorrow I will host this year’s G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Our agenda will focus on three key issues, each of which is particularly important for Asia.

The first agenda item concerns what I believe is the most important challenge of our times: working to maintain and ultimately strengthen the international order for free and fair trade. For Asia’s leaders, this means forging the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, an advanced free-trade agreement between the 10 ASEAN members and the six Indo-Pacific states (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand).

Those discussions have gone on for some time. We must now make a dash toward the goal line.

The second item on the agenda concerns the digital economy. Digitalization of the economy has enabled unique and unprecedented business models, but it has also brought new challenges, such as double non-taxation for multinational companies. We can resolve such issues only through international cooperation.

The data traveling instantaneously around the world are indifferent to national boundaries. I believe that the economic and social impact of such data will rival, even surpass, the roles that petroleum and the internal combustion engine played in the 20th century.

By its nature, data easily overcomes physical obstacles. Networked, its effects and advantages multiply and then multiply further. Conversely, should the equivalent of even a single closed-off room appear anywhere, the resulting losses extend to the entire network.

Japan is advocating a system of “Data Free Flow with Trust” (DFFT), an approach that attempts to allow the free flow of data under rules upon which all can rely. So let us prepare rules that allow the digital economy’s benefits to spread to everyone in Asia and around the world. The process for doing that is what we call the “Osaka Track,” which we hope to launch at the summit.

It goes without saying that points one and two — trade and data — are inseparable from reform of the WTO. A quarter-century has passed since the WTO was established. During that time, the global economy has changed at an amazing speed, but the WTO has failed to keep up, and the adverse effects of this are becoming increasingly apparent.

What should we do to make the WTO relevant again as a guardian of free and fair international trade?

The great supply chains driving the global economy for many years now are anchored in the ASEAN region. The region’s economies have benefited from an environment in which people and goods flow in and out freely. It is precisely this freedom that accounts for ASEAN’s dynamism and growing prosperity.

The third issue for the summit is the importance of innovation in tackling global environmental challenges. The goals outlined in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Global Warming of 1.5°C report are not achievable through regulation alone. Disruptive innovation that flips something negative into something positive will be the key to realizing the world’s climate goals.

Consider carbon dioxide, which in recent years has been treated entirely as a villain — but how wonderful would it be if carbon dioxide were to become a “resource” available at the very lowest price and available in the greatest abundance. Innovative technologies like artificial photosynthesis are certain to make such dreams a reality one day.