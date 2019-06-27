Spraying is not enough to combat armyworms

By Yang Yung-nane 楊永年

As an increasing number of fall armyworm infestations are discovered, government agencies are taking measures to control the invasive pest, such as using drones to spray insecticide, but crop spraying has several secondary effects.

First, insecticides affect the ecosystem and other species.

In 1962, US marine biologist Rachel Carson published her book Silent Spring, in which she warned that overuse of the insecticide DDT could result in ecological disasters, damage human health and threaten the very survival of humans.

In the 1960s, Taiwan Alkali Industrial Corp’s Anshun branch plant mass-produced the herbicide pentachlorophenol, or PCP, generating a large amount of waste products, the residue of which remains in neighboring communities.

This pollution has harmed the area’s environment, farming and fishing, but the most serious harm was that done to the health of local residents, to whom the government is still paying compensation.

Second, crop spraying affects organic farming.

I grew up in the countryside and would catch frogs in fields, and prawns and fish in streams, but these species, which at the time could be seen all over the place, have since disappeared.

A major factor behind their disappearance, in addition to industrial pollution, is the widespread use of agricultural chemicals.

Chemicals became important for farmers because sprayed produce maintains a more attractive look, but research shows that the chemical residue poses a serious health threat.

As a result, many commercial and non-commercial organizations encourage organic farming, but Taiwan’s system for inspecting and testing organic produce is not fully developed.

Organic farmland cannot easily exist near farmland on which chemicals are used. The wind carries chemicals across boundary lines and insect pests and plant diseases can take refuge on organic farmland, so chemical spraying is not good for neighboring organic farms.

Third, pests become resistant to insecticides.

Chemicals might kill many — but not all — fall armyworms and the pests might become resistant in the process.

The experience of using DDT half a century ago showed that although chemicals can control the spread of insects and germs, they can break the food chain and cause a calamitous ecological chain reaction, as well as harming human health.

It might be possible to develop environmentally friendly, non-harmful ways of controlling fall army worms.

The government has set in motion measures for dealing with a fall armyworm invasion, but it must establish a meticulous policy assessment system to avoid causing irreparable harm.

Spraying chemicals can quickly and temporarily stop the spread of fall armyworms, but we cannot ignore the effects of the chemicals on ecological systems and organic farming, or the potential for the worms to become resistant to the pesticides.

Complementary measures must be taken. Some of them involve questions that agricultural departments cannot answer, so they should invite educational and research institutions to conduct in-depth research and assessments.

The Cabinet should set up mechanisms for inter-ministerial policy coordination and a broad integration of resources.

These approaches would be more effective than simply spraying crops.

Yang Yung-nane is director of National Cheng Kung University’s Research Center of Science and Technology Governance.