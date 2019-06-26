Better data needed to fight worms

By Emilio Venezian

A day with no articles on the status of the fall armyworm infestation brings news that suggests we are ready to go into a panic phase: “The Council of Agriculture yesterday launched a new round of compulsory measures to prevent the spread of fall armyworms that involve spraying pesticide in all the areas where they have been sighted” (“Fall armyworm fight enters new phase,” June 19, page 4).

It appears that nobody at the council has bothered to read either the meeting report on the “Consultative Meeting on Fall Armyworm in Asia” from March 20 to 22 in Bangkok or a publication by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, titled “Integrated Management of the Fall Armyworm on Maize: A Guide for Farmer Field Schools in Africa.”

These publications suggest that the use of insecticides might be counterproductive, because they are likely to damage organisms that kill the armyworm, and might harm people and livestock.

The first cited publication goes as far as stating: “Once FAW [the fall armyworm] has arrived in a country, it will be there to stay. Eradication is not an option given the biology and ecology of the insect. Sound and sustainable management practices need to be fine-tuned for farmers and other actors to manage FAW in the short and long term.”

Moreover, poorly controlled insecticide use might lead to increased pesticide resistance in future generations of the armyworm.

The earlier phase of burying larvae might also be misguided.

One reason for this is that mature larvae go underground to pupate and emerge as adults; hence if the burial is not deep enough and takes place close to the point at which larvae are almost ready to pupate, then those that are not buried deep enough might be helped rather than hindered.

Moreover, a rush to bury might exclude effective measures — for example, a procedure that appears to have had some success in the collection of dead larvae.

Early death in many cases is due to parasitoids and infection, so using the remains to infect future generations might curb propagation without wreaking havoc on the environment.

Government announcements keep emphasizing that the life cycle of the insect is about 30 days, although most of the literature seems to indicate that it is between 30 and 65 days, and depends on temperature and humidity, as well as the plant on which the larvae feed.

Moreover, there are blind spots in our knowledge. I found no indication of how long it takes from the emergence of the adult female to its likely fertilization, or how long the interval from fertilization to oviposition might be.

For example, if the interval is less than 10 days and wind-borne female moths travel about 100km per day, then migration paths over the ocean for more than 1,000km are not consistent with wind-borne migration.

As far as I have been able to gauge from the news, there has been no effort to estimate the age of the larvae that have been found in an area.

Since larvae are said to go through five stages of growth, it must be possible to gauge their ages by appropriate testing. Not doing so might be a major mistake from more than one point of view.

A key tenet of local control efforts seems to be that the larvae must be destroyed before they reach the age of 10 days, presumably because after that the probability of becoming pupae is very high.