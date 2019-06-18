HK police differ little from PLA

By Joseph Tse-Hei Lee 李榭熙

Wednesday last week marked the darkest day in Hong Kong’s history, as the territory degenerated into a fascist police state that assaulted innocent citizens, breaching their civil rights, and imposing a rule of fear and oppression.

This month, Hong Kongers have transformed their scattered protests against the Chinese extradition bill into a massive, spontaneous democratic movement that opposes the administration of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), who was handpicked by Beijing to forcibly integrate the territory into the Chinese political union.

Striving for their limited autonomy, local activists have drawn on a repertoire of tactics, appealing slogans, motivating scripts and elaborate rituals to achieve mass mobilization and adopt a nonviolent strategy that won global sympathy and support for the cause.

More than 1 million protesters joined the heroic march on June 9. When the Lam administration refused to back down, its indifference fueled popular discontent. Tens of thousands of high-school and college students went on strike on Wednesday last week. They occupied the downtown area outside the territory’s legislative building for hours, forcing the government to postpone a second reading of the controversial bill.

However, the political victory was short-lived, as hundreds of riot police were deployed to clear the protest site. They pepper-sprayed people along the way, threw more than 150 tear-gas canisters, and shot at unarmed civilians with rubber bullets and bean-bag rounds. Some police officers even attacked journalists, pastors and activists who shielded young students from harm.

After the violent crackdown, the police allegedly arrested several injured students in hospitals and searched their dorm rooms. The excessive police violence completely destroyed the limited legitimacy of the Lam administration in the eyes of Hong Kongers.

Tactically, Hong Kongers have impressed the world by doing everything right in terms of nonviolent activism and mobilization. They are now confronting the local Hong Kong state in two major battles.

The first one is an information battle. Despite the official propaganda that has demonized demonstrators as “rioters,” the effective use of social media has expanded the flow of credible information and the public’s access to firsthand accounts given by victims of police abuse.

Everyone is outraged when watching YouTube and Facebook videos of riot police attacking unarmed civilians — young and old, male and female. People inside and outside Hong Kong accessed information online censored by Chinese and Hong Kong state-controlled media.

Social media empowers ordinary people, equalizing their power relations with an autocratic government. In particular, the availability of independent sources of information enables people to decipher the official lies and propaganda.

The second battle is the ongoing power contest with the police. It is in the sphere of violent confrontations that the local authorities have outdone the protesters.

Both ideological and economic forces have sealed the unholy alliance between the Lam administration and law enforcement, prompting the police to support an intensifying trend toward suppression, censorship and ultimately fascism.

This pivotal and dangerous trend reminds us of historian George Browder’s insightful analysis of early 20th-century German policing in his 1994 book, Hitler’s Enforcers: The Gestapo and the SS Security Service in the Nazi Revolution.