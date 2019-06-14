The Liberty Times Editorial: China is failing its democracy test

On June 4, Beijing time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement on the 30th Anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, saying: “Over the decades that followed, the United States hoped that China’s integration into the international system would lead to a more open, tolerant society.”

“Those hopes have been dashed. China’s one-party state tolerates no dissent and abuses human rights whenever it serves its interests,” Pompeo said.

“Chinese citizens have been subjected to a new wave of abuses, especially in Xinjiang, where the [Chinese] Communist Party [CCP] leadership is methodically attempting to strangle Uighur culture and stamp out the Islamic faith, including through the detention of more than 1 million members of Muslim minority groups,” he said.

Prior to that, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus described the massacre as being “where peaceful demonstrators were violently suppressed.”

She called it “systematic” and “horrific” abuse by the CCP.

In October last year, US Vice President Mike Pence said: “For a time, Beijing inched toward greater liberty and respect for human rights, but in recent years, China has taken a sharp U-turn toward control and oppression of its own people.”

This is indeed what the ruling clique in the CCP is busy doing: running the country and the media, removing term limits, engaging in digital terror rule, threating to invade democratic Taiwan and attempting to overturn universal values.

However, this is not what 1.4 billion Chinese want. This is best symbolized by “Tank Man,” the man who singlehandedly tried to stop a long line of tanks on Changan Avenue in Beijing after the massacre.

Today, the CCP’s systematic abuse of power goes far beyond anything that the peaceful protesters in Tiananmen Square ever imagined.

From this perspective, the deeper significance of the trade dispute, the high-tech war and the Indo-Pacific strategy initiated by US President Donald Trump is that the US is leading the democratic world in confronting the CCP clique and hindering their Animal Farm, 1984 ideology from spreading around the world.

Continued hopes for China and criticism of the CCP are interwoven in the US’ China policy. Many in Taiwan also repeat the mantra that the CCP is not China, but that shows a lack of reflection. In practice, under the CCP’s rule, a clique of leaders has monopolized power and privilege.

There is the phrase “befriend China” (“友中”), but if it is this power and privilege-monopolizing clique that is being befriended and no one else, then it would not be befriending China, but rather making Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a buddy and meekly accepting his Orwellian nonsense.

Perhaps those who advocate friendship with China think that the CCP’s ways are in line with how Chinese for thousands of years have “followed heaven and the minds of the people.”

However, they are wrong. They ignore the fact that while common people were often killed, emperors seldom were.

The pursuit of democracy and science through the May Fourth and the June Fourth movements embodies the true spirit of those who embrace universal values and the ideal state that ordinary Chinese have never given up on.

Those who want to befriend it refuse to talk about a democratic China, revealing a blind spot in their argument.