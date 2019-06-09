Tax cuts must be made responsibly

By Lai Chen-chang 賴振昌

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) instructed government agencies to strive for “tangible political achievements,” the Ministry of Finance seems to have made reduction the leading principle for the nation’s taxation policy. In the recently ended period for filing personal income for last year, the government made its best efforts to tell members of the public how to successfully reduce their taxes.

Meanwhile, the government has been elusive about alternative financial sources that would make up for the 40 percent drop in tax revenue compared with two years ago. A responsible government should never persistently cut taxes in a bid to ingratiate itself with taxpayers without clearly explaining the possible consequences of a drop in tax revenue.

In financial theory, tax cuts also have negative implications, so caution is required. If Taiwan is to establish healthy and disciplined finances, the government should review the necessity of government expenditure and a fair tax burden, as well as whether legislators have done their job of monitoring the government properly.

The average overall tax burden in Taiwan is only about 12 percent of national income, which is low compared with other nations. This is why, as the government reviews tax policy, it should not rely on reductions alone to create policies that have a tangible effect on the public.

In terms of the guiding principles of financial management, the greatest difference between personal and public finances is that the former should focus on measuring income before spending, whereas the latter emphasizes assessing expenditure and then finding the financial resources to match it.

If personal financial management ignores the need to assess income before spending, the individual’s financial situation will quickly plunge into bankruptcy. This is why personal financial activities have to be regulated and constrained by income.

By contrast, public financial management stresses the legitimacy of the justification and necessity of expenditures. Government expenditure often cannot be decided simply on the sufficiency of revenue.

Public affairs often have an urgency, because putting something off today would have negative consequences tomorrow. For example, the government cannot tell children of school age that they would have to postpone school for a year because the government has no money — if the government cancels the education budget due to a lack of revenue, the quality of the population would deteriorate.

Similarly, if the government reduces infrastructure investment due to a lack of funds, that would have an impact on economic development. In short, revenue is not a condition for restricting public financial management.

Whether a nation’s expenditures are reasonable should be controlled by the law, legislative oversight and budget audits. If expenses are still necessary after a strict budget review and control, it is the obligation of financial authorities to raise the funds required. How they do that is a matter of fair distribution.

When the demand for expenditure is confirmed, the government does not have many financial sources other than tax revenue, issuing government bonds or selling national assets. In this case, issuing government bonds means turning current expenditure into debt for future generations, while selling off state-owned assets means consuming the inheritance left by previous generations.