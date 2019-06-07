How Monsanto manipulates journalists and academics

By Carey Gillam / The Guardian

Over the past year, evidence of Monsanto’s deceptive efforts to defend the safety of its top-selling Roundup herbicide have been laid bare for all to see. Through three civil trials, the public release of internal corporate communications has revealed conduct that all three juries have found so unethical as to warrant punishing punitive damage awards.

Much attention has been paid to Monsanto conversations in which company scientists casually discuss ghostwriting scientific papers and suppressing science that conflicts with corporate assertions of Roundup’s safety.

There has also been public outrage over internal records illustrating cozy relationships with friendly regulators which border on — and possibly cross into — collusion.

Yet, these once-confidential Monsanto documents demonstrate that the deception has gone much deeper.

In addition to the manipulation of science and of regulators, the company’s most insidious deceit might be its strategic manipulation of the media, according to the records.

It was recently learned that a young woman falsely posing as a freelance BBC reporter at one of the Roundup cancer trials was actually a “reputation management” consultant for FTI Consulting, whose clients include Monsanto.

The woman spent time with journalists who were covering the Hardeman v Monsanto trial in San Francisco, pretending to do reporting while also suggesting to the real reporters certain storylines or points that favored Monsanto.

Lawyer Tim Litzenburg, who represents several plaintiffs suing Monsanto over claims that Roundup causes cancer, said that he has traced what he calls a “dark money project” by Monsanto aimed at winning favorable public opinion.

The project includes planting helpful news articles in traditional news outlets, discrediting and harassing journalists who refuse to parrot the company’s propaganda and secretly funding front groups to amplify pro-Monsanto messaging across social media platforms.

“We now know they had pet journalists who pushed Monsanto propaganda under the guise of ‘objective reporting,’” said Litzenburg, a partner with the firm Kincheloe, Litzenburg & Pendleton.

“At the same time, the chemical company sought to amass dossiers to discredit those journalists who were brave enough to speak out against them,” he said.

According to the internal Monsanto documents Litzenburg has received through discovery, pro-Monsanto narratives are disseminated by individuals and groups that promote the work of journalists who follow Monsanto’s desired storylines, while seeking to smear and discredit journalists whose work threatens the company.

For me, a career journalist who spent 17 years covering Monsanto for the international news agency Reuters, the revelations are not surprising.

In 2014, an organization called Academics Review published two scathing articles about my work at Reuters writing about Monsanto’s genetically engineered crops and its Roundup herbicide business.

Monsanto had been unhappy with some of my stories, complaining that I should not be including the views of company critics.

Academics Review amplified those complaints under the guise of being an independent association.

However, internal Monsanto documents have revealed that Academics Review was and is anything but independent.

The organization was the brainchild of Monsanto, designed as a vehicle for responding to “scientific concerns and allegations” while “keeping Monsanto in the background so as not to harm the credibility of the information,” as one November 2010 e-mail from Monsanto executive Eric Sachs stated.