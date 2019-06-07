Saving the university admissions process

By Chung Pang-yu 鍾邦友

The recommendation and screening-based admission process was chaotic this year following several changes, including basing university admissions on the scores of up to four of the five subjects in the General Scholastic Ability Test (GSAT). To improve poor test discrimination among top scorers, the Ministry of Education might divide the 15th grade — the highest — into three subgrades, but that would only be a partial solution, so a thorough review is needed.

As the math tests were easier in previous years, there were a lot of students with top scores, while admission was based on fewer subjects. As a result, the tests failed to discriminate between those at the top.

Some professors and teachers’ groups complained that poor discrimination in the math test was why the 15-grade system failed.

However, they were unaware that the average math discrimination index was 58.8, second only to English at 59.1. It was also far higher than in social studies (32), Chinese (35.2) and science (42.8), and higher than the average math discrimination index of 55.5 last year and 48.4 in 2017. In other words, the discriminating power of math has been among the highest in recent years.

The College Entrance Examination Center’s discrimination index formula ranks all participants in each subject based on their scores in a top-down approach and subtracts the average correct rate of the group whose scores are in the bottom third from the average correct rate of the group whose scores are in the top third. If a test is too easy or too hard, most students score relatively high or relatively low respectively. As the gap between the high and low groups is not wide enough under such circumstances, the discrimination index is relatively poor. Thus, the best discrimination is achieved when the difficulty of a test is appropriate.

The only way to keep the flawed 15-grade system is to make the math test very difficult, but that is a procrustean bed and would affect other subjects, as all tests might be made harder to deliver the high test discriminations that top universities want.

Increased difficulty could create other problems: If there are fewer students with tops scores, surely the low and medium-scoring groups would be too crowded.

The recommendation and screening-based admission process focuses on a complex process to recruit diverse talent, including the GSAT, a secondary-stage written exam, an application review and an interview. As managing this process requires a lot of personnel and resources, it would be better to conduct admissions on a smaller scale.

In the past, fewer students participated in this process, so the grading system did not play such a significant role. However, with student numbers rising, the number of grades now appears to be insufficient. If the number is sufficient, why did the center increase the number of grades from 10 to 15 in 1999?

This problem has been highlighted with admissions-based scores from four of the five subjects from this year. What would happen if admissions were based only on three subjects?

The recommendation and screening-based admissions system is the mainstream university enrolment process. The constant increase in applicant numbers in recent years has exposed the problem of insufficient grades, but it can be easily solved by increasing them from 15 to 30 or even 45. Then perhaps the math test would no longer be a scapegoat for poor test discrimination.