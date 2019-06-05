HK independence activists fear reach of proposed extradition law

By Jessie Pang and James Pomfret / Reuters, HONG KONG

Some Hong Kong independence activists have said that they might be forced to leave the territory if a proposed extradition law allowing suspects to be sent to China for trial is enacted.

The government wants the Hong Kong Legislative Council to quickly pass the fugitive offenders ordinance bill, which would allow case-by-case transfers of people to countries without extradition treaties, including China.

The bill says that extradition cannot be used for political and religious offenses, and that safeguards such as court oversight over extradition requests would ensure rights are upheld.

However, Hong Kong’s small band of independence activists — who have railed against China’s tightening grip on their territory’s autonomy and freedoms, and have said that Hong Kong should be its own country — sense peril.

“In the future, no matter which fugitives China seeks to extradite, Hong Kong won’t be able to say no,” said Alan Li (李東昇), a 27-year-old former leader of independence group Hong Kong Indigenous.

Li is in Germany after being granted political asylum there in a landmark case that has underscored growing international concern about Hong Kong’s activists.

“We can’t trust the Hong Kong government,” he added.

Li and 25-year-old activist Ray Wong (黃台仰) ended up in refugee camps in Germany after skipping bail on rioting charges linked to a violent standoff with police in Hong Kong on Feb. 8, 2016.

“We will see more and more people being granted political asylum in the future,” Li said via telephone from Germany, adding that it was a rigorous process.

At least 23 activists from the February 2016 protest have been jailed for up to seven years.

Critics have said that those are unusually harsh sentences for breaching colonial-era rioting laws not used since the late 1960s.

China considers Hong Kong to be an “inalienable” part of the country, so calls for independence are anathema to Chinese Communist Party leaders.

However, freedom of expression and assembly — not protected in China — were enshrined in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Britain and Canada on Thursday last week said in a news release that the extradition bill could hurt local freedoms.

China’s Hong Kong Liaison Office Director Zhang Xiaoming (張曉明) has said that Beijing respects the territory’s freedoms, but that there is “zero tolerance” for activists who seek to undermine China’s sovereignty.

The disconnect between what is allowed in Hong Kong, but harshly punished in China has added pressure to independence activists. Chinese leaders dub them “separatists” — a pursuit that would make them criminals in China.

Paladin Cheng (鄭俠), an outspoken leader of the independence movement who lives alone in a ramshackle rooftop apartment in Hong Kong, said that if the government does not scrap the law, there could be a backlash.

“This China rendition law represents the mainlandization of Hong Kong,” said Cheng, whom police often follow on the streets and during protests.

“If the Chinese government really continues to make Hong Kong more similar to the mainland, even more people will support the idea of Hong Kong independence,” he said.

The independence movement peaked in 2016, when two pro-independence activists, Baggio Leung (梁頌恆) and Yau Wai-ching (游蕙禎), won Legislative Council seats, earning 7 percent of the popular vote in some districts.