China faces a reckoning over its massacre history

By Brahma Chellaney

The 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre of at least 10,000 people is significant for several reasons. For one thing, the deadly assault on student-led demonstrators remains a dark and hidden chapter in China’s communist narrative. For another, the Chinese government’s arbitrary exercise of power against its own citizens has not only continued since the massacre, but has become more methodical, sophisticated and efficient, with the country’s internal-security budget now officially surpassing its mammoth defense spending. Yet at the same time, this reliance on brute force carries an ominous message for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) itself.

In a night of carnage on June 3 and 4, 1989, the Chinese authorities crushed the prodemocracy protests with tanks and machine guns. In eastern Europe, the democratization push led to the fall of the Berlin Wall just five months later, heralding the end of the Cold War. However, the West recoiled from sustaining its post-Tiananmen sanctions against China, thereby paving the way for the country’s dramatic rise.

The West not only glossed over the massacre, but also ignored China’s subsequent excesses and unfair trade practices.

US President Donald Trump recently lamented how the US had aided China’s rise and spawned a “monster.”

‘I BLAME US’

China “took advantage of us for many, many years. And I blame us, I don’t blame them,” Trump said. “I don’t blame [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping, 習近平], I blame all of our presidents, and not just [former US] president [Barack] Obama. You go back a long way. You look at [former] president[s] [Bill] Clinton, [George W.] Bush — everybody; they allowed this to happen, they created a monster.”

Yet, after a long post-massacre boom, China — the world’s largest, strongest, wealthiest and most technologically advanced autocracy — is entering a period of uncertainty just as it prepares to celebrate a record 70 years of communist rule, the longest-lasting autocratic system in the modern era after the Soviet Union survived 69 years.

China’s many anniversaries this year are making this a politically sensitive year. The Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 were inspired by the watershed May 4, 1919, student demonstrations against Western colonialism at the same site.

However, whereas Xi recently extolled the May Fourth Movement in a speech marking the centenary of that event, he and the CCP are edgy about the Tiananmen anniversary.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of a failed uprising in Tibet against Chinese occupation and it is 10 years since a Uighur revolt killed hundreds in the Xinjiang region, where more than 1 million Muslims have now been incarcerated as part of a Xi-initiated effort to “cleanse” their minds of extremist thoughts.

Then, on October 1, the People’s Republic of China will celebrate its 70th birthday.

However, the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown is the most portentous for the CCP’s continued monopoly on power. The massacre was carried out because the party has relied on brute force since its inception, including to seize power. During the rule of Mao Zedong (毛澤東), tens of millions died in the so-called Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution and other state-engineered disasters.

Adolf Hitler was responsible for an estimated 11 million to 12 million civilian deaths and Joseph Stalin for at least 6 million, but Mao, with about 42.5 million, was the undisputed champion butcher of the 20th century. His blood-soaked rule influenced his successor, Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平), who ordered the savage assault on the Tiananmen demonstrators.