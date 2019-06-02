Trade dispute shifts business out of the ‘Factory of the World’

By Jenny Vaughan / AFP, HANOI

From socks and sneakers to washing machines and watches, Asian countries are hoping the US-China trade dispute will permanently boost manufacturing as brands dodge the row by choosing cheaper locations to make their goods.

Business has fanned out from China, often referred to as the “Factory of the World,” into Vietnam, Cambodia, India and Indonesia for years.

However, the shift has accelerated as the world’s two biggest economies slap tit-for-tat tariffs on each other. In the latest round of the bruising spat, US President Donald Trump last month raised tariffs to 25 percent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with higher duties on US$60 billion worth of American products.

That “really became a kicker to force people to move,” said Trent Davies, manager of international business at advisory and tax firm Dezan Shira & Associates in Vietnam.

A surge in relocations from China or plans to scale up production has strengthened the manufacturing hubs of Southeast Asia and beyond.

Casio said it was moving some of its watch production to Thailand and Japan to avoid the US penalties, while Japanese printer maker Ricoh said it was also shifting some of its work to Thailand. US shoe giant Steve Madden plans to boost production in Cambodia, and Brooks Running Co, Haier washing machines and sock maker Jasan — which sells to Adidas, Puma, New Balance and Fila — are all eyeing Vietnam.

The country is a logical move for manufacturers, wooed by low-cost labor, attractive tax incentives and close proximity to China’s unparalleled supply chains.

“It’s not just a result of the trade war, a lot of it is opportunity in Vietnam,” Davies said.

Some Vietnamese suppliers say the trade dispute has fast-tracked the trend as companies scramble to dodge fresh tariffs that could affect about 4,000 categories of exports to the US.

On a busy stretch of road in Hanoi, the bustling Garco 10 factory is churning out men’s shirts for American brands like Hollister, Bonobos and Express.

The company says exports to the US were up 7 percent last year, with an expected 10 percent jump this year.

“Thanks to the trade war ... several sectors of the Vietnam economy have gained, especially our garment sector,” Garco 10 director Than Duc Viet told reporters.

“We want to open more factories, we want to expand our capacity,” he said at one of his facilities where an army of workers made shirts destined for American shopping malls and department stores.

US imports from China during the first three months of this year reached nearly US$16 billion, up 40 percent from the same period last year, according to US trade data.

And that number could rise.

More than 40 percent of US companies in China are now considering moving or have already done so, mainly to Southeast Asia or Mexico, according to a poll this month by the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

However, the shift is not expected to be seamless. While Southeast Asia offers low-cost labor — monthly factory salaries are about US$290 in Vietnam and US$180 in Cambodia and Indonesia, compared with about US$540 in China — workers are less experienced.

“Labour costs are three times higher in China, but the efficiency is also three times higher,” said Frank Weiand, cochair of the manufacturing committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.