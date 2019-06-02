[ LETTERS ]

Hong Kongers seek asylum

Hong Kong’s proposed extradition law and Beijing’s political intervention: Why a rising number of Hong Kong citizens will seek asylum overseas.

I am writing in response to two leaders and members of Hong Kong Indigenous, Ray Wong (黃台仰), 25, and Alan Li (李東昇), 27, becoming the first political advocates from Hong Kong seeking asylum in a foreign country.

I would like to explain why the proposal of extradition law will plausibly result in a rising number of Hong Kong citizens applying for asylum in foreign countries.

In recent years, Beijing has progressively been restricting Hong Kong’s right to democracy. Here, it is noteworthy that Beijing has denied Hong Kong citizens’ right to universal suffrage, in addition to banning the pro-independence party, Hong Kong National Party, in September last year.

Hong Kongers have always denounced Beijing’s political intervention, which bars us from maximizing our civil rights.

However, nowadays the political and civil profile in Hong Kong has changed. Local citizens should no longer be arguing whether the coming generations can fully enjoy civil rights, but whether dissent against Beijing would be allowed.

Hong Kong authorities have reiterated that any prosecution against political criminal offenders will be absent under a proposed extradition law.

Yet, Hong Kongers are predisposed to believe that pro-democracy advocates, journalists and other dissidents would be extradited to mainland China once the proposal is passed.

Mainland China is known for its notorious and opaque legal and criminal system, in which individuals can be victimized by arbitrary detentions, forced confessions, torture and closed criminal trials.

The unfair and unjust legal and criminal system terrifies Hong Kong citizens in the respect of safety and freedom concerns if the proposed extradition law is put into force.

Unlike mainland China, Hong Kong is subject to the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Any form of extradition that imposes risk of torture, other forms of ill-treatment and unfair trials must be prohibited.

Without full respect for civil and political rights against, potential or actual, inhumane treatment, the Hong Kong government’s proposed extradition law curtails local citizens’ trust in government.

If the law goes through, an increasing number of anti-Beijing dissidents from Hong Kong, akin to Wong and Li, would seek asylum in foreign countries.

Hong Kong: Home “bitter” home?

Jason Hung

London

‘Chimerica’ recalls massacre

Being isolated from the outside world, most people in China are unaware that the Tiananmen Square Massacre’s 30th anniversary is approaching.

However, British TV series Chimerica attempts to recall the ruthless and violent incident.

Chimerica, adapted from playwright Lucy Kirkwood’s 2013 play, arrived on the small screen on Channel 4 in April. Its plot is inspired by the famous “Tank Man” photograph, selected as one of the most influential images of all time by Time magazine, taken the day after Chinese military suppressed the Tiananmen Square protest in 1989.

In the four-episode TV show, a photojournalist, Lee Berger, travels to China in the hope of discovering the truth behind this photograph.