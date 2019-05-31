EDITORIAL: When buffoonery becomes a danger

New drain covers in Kaohsiung’s Desheng Borough (德生) have triggered a backlash on the Internet, with criticism of their appearance and perceived poor functionality.

The covers are painted gold and blue, echoing Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kou-yu’s (韓國瑜) “enrich Kaohsiung” slogan, and bear the likeness of Han holding a cabbage, with a dog sitting next to him. Many have said the design is an attempt to “suck up” to Han.

It is not uncommon for politicians to have cartoons or caricatures of themselves drawn; Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and former Kaohsiung mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) have both done it.

The difference between Han and the others is that the latter printed their images on posters or pamphlets to promote government policies, while Han’s is on items of public infrastructure.

The move borders on idolization of political leaders — a practice that many Taiwanese were forced to adopt during the nation’s authoritarian era.

As such, it is little wonder that the covers have hit a nerve, as they represent a step backward in this democratic society.

Questionable aesthetics and self-promotion aside, most of the criticism of the drain covers centers on their poor functionality.

The area that used to be taken up by drainage slots has been reduced to about to one-third of the usual size and placed to the center, making it more difficult to funnel water into the drainage system when the city is hit by heavy rain.

The borough is located in Sinsing District (新興), which was severely affected by flooding in August last year.

Han’s supporters were quick to defend him, saying it was the borough warden who installed the drain covers.

This is far-fetched, as the new covers were likely approved by the Kaohsiung Public Works Bureau, as is standard procedure.

When asked to respond to the criticism, Han said: “If people feel happy about Kaohsiung getting rich, I shall encourage any symbol, image and design aimed at expressing” the idea.

The remark defies common sense: Instead of admitting that his administration made a mistake and saying that the problem would soon be fixed, Han appears to be putting his ego ahead of the well-being of Kaohsiung’s residents.

It has become quite clear that Han has no intention of hiding the brand that he is trying to build around him. He has even submitted a trademark application for his “vegetable-vending CEO” logo — a cabbage — to the Intellectual Property Office.

However, a leader should serve the people, not promote himself. While it is clear that Han, who has been talking for a month about his plans to run for president, is not very interested in his mayoral duties, his narcissism should not be allowed to affect people’s lives and safety.

Given the indifference he has shown Kaohsiung’s residents and his willingness to ditch them to run for president, perhaps even diehard “Han fans” will question his suitability to be president.