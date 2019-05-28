PRC’s brightest are trade dispute’s latest casualties

By Adam Minter / Bloomberg Opinion

It is college graduation season in China and the timing could not be much worse for the record-breaking 8.34 million students emerging from university this year.

A slowing economy, hobbled further by the trade dispute, has produced the worst Chinese job market since at least 2015.

Among the hardest hit will be the aspiring white-collar workers just now throwing off their caps and gowns. Applicants far outnumber jobs in big cities and salary expectations simply are not being met.

State media has warned of a “very complicated and severe situation.”

That is an understatement. For a government that derives legitimacy from its ability to deliver prosperity, burgeoning graduate unemployment raises serious questions about just how long China can afford to wage a trade spat with the US.

China has struggled to find satisfactory employment for an ever-expanding number of graduates since the late 1990s.

At that time, the average level of higher education in China was far below most other developing nations, so the government massively increased spending on institutions of higher learning.

Between 1998 and 2004, the number of undergraduates in China increased from 3.41 million to 13.33 million and the trend continues. Last year, 28.31 million students were enrolled in undergraduate programs in China.

That growth has brought undeniable benefits. More widespread higher education has improved social mobility and led to the development of thriving entrepreneurial clusters around universities in cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen, among other benefits.

Unfortunately, it has also had drawbacks. Between 2000 and 2005, the unemployment rate among college graduates increased 9 percent, largely due to the poor quality of the education students received, and a mismatch between curricula and the skills demanded by employers.

Ten years later, the unemployment rate had moderated: Only 8 percent of graduates were unemployed six months after graduating, but of those who found jobs, one-quarter earned less than the average migrant laborer, underlining a continued skills mismatch. Chronic underemployment remains a persistent problem.

This year, the situation is even grimmer, with actual unemployment looming for many.

During the first three months of this year, the ratio of job vacancies to jobseekers declined to 1.68, from 2.38 in the fourth quarter of last year.

Zhaopin.com, China’s leading online job recruiter, reported that its number of job listings declined 7.6 percent during the first quarter, while applications increased 3 percent.

The slowing economy is not only impacting export-oriented factories. One survey of approximately 40 firms that ordinarily hire college graduates found that 80 percent would not be increasing their headcount this year. Well-paying financial firms were prominent among them.

Meanwhile, even before the latest US curbs on Huawei Technologies Co raised the specter of a technology “Cold War,” Chinese technology companies were drastically cutting back as well.

In February, ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing Inc announced it would slash about 15 percent of its workforce, while online retailer JD.com is reportedly cutting about 12,000 jobs and revoking job offers. Indeed, accounts of rescinded offers to graduates and industry job cuts are rife on social media and in the mainstream media.