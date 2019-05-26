Finding a solution to the Chiang statue issue

By Hsieh Yi-chen 謝宜甄

Over the past few years, school after school across the nation has been removing statues of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) from their campuses. However, the statue at National Chengchi University is a particularly tricky issue.

Supporters find it reasonable to have a statue of the school’s founder and first president on campus, while opponents approach the issue from the perspective of transitional justice, saying that the university should not have a statue of someone who symbolizes authoritarianism and human rights infringements. For people in the university, the issue of whether to remove the statue is all about how they view Chiang.

A closer look needs to be taken at the differences between how supporters and opponents view the statue. Supporters view Chiang as the almighty generalissimo and chairman of the Military Affairs Commission, who between 1920 and 1945 launched the Northern Expedition, unified the Republic of China and won the eight-year Second Sino-Japanese War.

On the other hand, opponents see him as the one who reorganized the Nationalist Army’s 21st Division and dispatched it to Taiwan; was responsible for the suppression of dissidents and the White Terror; and wrote “why hasn’t this guy been executed?” on a document sentencing someone to a 15-year jail term. In short, the different views of Chiang exist in parallel universes. No wonder there is no agreement.

Facing opponents and supporters living in parallel universes creates a dilemma for the school’s administration. The school should deal with the one remaining statue on campus in a way that requires relatively low administrative cost — keeping the statue in principle, but preparing for the destruction that occurs every year on about Feb. 28 by setting aside a budget for cleaning up and restoring the statue, and by not pressing charges of vandalism or condemning protesting students. This way, opponents can express their opinion, while supporters will be able to preserve the statue.

The key factor in this approach is that the school should provide a proper platform for the two sides to voice their contrasting opinions, rather than immediately condemning protesters and then covering the statue to prevent further damage. When protests broke out in the past, the school’s approach often caused opposition to intensify before it placated the sentiments of one of the sides, and in the end, the school has to pay the price by settling the dispute with greater administrative cost.

The severing of one of the statue’s horse legs by students on Feb. 22 highlights the problems with the old approach. The school thought that repairing the statue would be the end of the matter.

However, on Wednesday last week, the university set up a tempered glass wall around the statue in a bid to prevent vandalism. This is unlikely to protect the statue and more likely to aggravate the opponents’ antipathy toward the school.

The glass barrier once again puts the spotlight on the issue and increases the school’s administrative costs. The university will have to deal with both the statue and opinions from both sides, as well as maintaining the glass barrier.

The university’s dilemma is understandable, and it should not be condemned from a transitional justice perspective. If the school does not want to have to deal with the issue again in the near future, it should take better administrative precautions. The installation of the glass barrier suggests that the university wants to deal with the issue once and for all, and in that case the only solution is to remove the statue.