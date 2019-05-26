EDITORIAL: Proper food labels critical to health

Health problems stemming from excessive consumption of sugar and salt have been among the top causes of death in Taiwan for years, but many might be unaware of how much they consume. Part of the problem is that while made-to-order food and beverage options abound, they are not subject to labeling regulations. Some beverage shops voluntarily provide sugar content information, but often give numbers for only the tea, not for tapioca, jelly and other things that are added.

The John Tung Foundation in July last year conducted a survey of several beverage shops and found that on average, a 700ml tea-based beverage contained 91g of sugar and 790 calories, despite signage claiming one-third those values. Take-out meals also often have salt and sugar in sauces and seasonings, and stores are not required to provide nutritional information or label take-out packaging.

People who eat premade meals from convenience stores do have access to nutritional information, but might not be aware of what the numbers mean. For example, a convenience store lunch box on average contains 1,500mg to 2,000mg of salt, which is the maximum daily salt intake recommended by the WHO. Excessive salt intake can lead to high blood pressure, which is one of the top causes of premature death in Taiwan.

The results of a study by National Taiwan University’s College of Public Health and the Health Promotion Administration published in June 2017 found that high blood sugar accounted for 14,900 of 90,000 deaths that were examined. High blood pressure was found to be the cause of another 11,190 deaths in the survey. The researchers estimated that 5 million Taiwanese that year were affected by high blood pressure.

Given the danger of excessive sugar and salt intake, foods and beverages should be clearly labeled to inform people of the risk, similar to the way tobacco products are given risk labels.

Many food items have confusing or misleading packaging, or companies make inaccurate claims. For example, lactic acid beverage companies claim that the beverages are healthy, as they are linked to a healthy digestive system or smooth bowel movements. However, these drinks contain up to 56g of sugar per standard 471ml bottle — well above the 25g maximum recommended daily intake of sugar for school-age children, who the drinks are marketed toward.

Labeling can also be misleading, as nutritional information is given per “suggested serving.” However, who is going to open a container of yogurt or a bag of potato chips and only consume half or one-third of its contents? To avoid confusion, nutritional information should be clearly stated on a “per package” basis.

Companies also mislead consumers with buzzwords such as “natural,” “healthy” and “additive-free.” The packaging for mixed-nut products from one major Taiwanese company makes such claims, but looking at the ingredients reveals that the nuts are roasted in three oils and are seasoned with a lot of salt. People might be unaware that the health benefits of nuts are outweighed by the high levels of salt and cholesterol in packaged roasted nuts — a non-roasted alternative would be a better choice.

Many single-serving yogurt cups sold at convenience stores also make health claims and mark packaging with the words “sugar-free,” but looking at the ingredients reveals anywhere from 12g to almost 30g of sugar. It might be that no refined sugar has been added, but people should be aware that yogurt still contains carbohydrates, and alternatives to refined sugar, such as honey, have the same effects on the body.