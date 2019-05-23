The rising tide of sustainable seafood

By Teresa Ish and Henrik Osterblom

McDonald’s. Hilton. IKEA. Each of these corporate titans enjoys an enormous customer base, but what most of their customers might not realize is that these companies are leaders in ocean stewardship: They all sell sustainable seafood.

This is an important precedent — but it is not enough.

When it comes to harvesting and selling seafood, “sustainable” is not just an empty label. It represents accountability throughout the value chain, beginning the moment a fish leaves the water, to ensure that the entire process is conducted in a way that enables fisheries — and the ocean ecosystem — to continue to thrive.

The sustainable seafood movement has grown rapidly. Just 20 years ago, sustainability was a niche concept in the seafood industry. Hardly anyone in the business talked about it. Most companies failed to recognize the long-term business consequences of overfishing, let alone place a high priority on conservation.

At that time, the environmental groups that advocated for sustainable seafood were met with suspicion, if not outright rejection. A 1997 cover of Seafood Business magazine asserted that seafood companies should not “crawl under the covers with greenies.”

Much has changed in the past 20 years.

Consumers all over the world increasingly expect that the seafood they purchase — whether at a grocery store or a five-star restaurant — qualifies as sustainable. The Marine Stewardship Council’s iconic blue product label is now found in nearly 100 nations, illustrating the increasing demand for sustainably sourced products.

People are becoming more engaged in their food choices and their habits are evolving. We expect our food, which we share with our children, to be safe and nutritious. We also increasingly expect the companies whose products we consume not to contribute further to the overfishing, warming waters, and pollution that are putting pressure on the oceans. We express those expectations in how we spend our money.

However, equally important, attitudes among industry leaders are also shifting.

Many are now engaging with marine conservation groups to address how to help exhausted fisheries recover and keep healthy ones thriving. This partly reflects their desire to satisfy their customers, but as much as shifting demand and weakening brand loyalty are bad for businesses, nothing is worse than exhausted supply.

Companies now realize that it is impossible to sell fish if there are not any left and it takes only a few companies to make a difference.

Seafood may be consumed by millions around the world, but it is traded by just a handful of firms. Relatively small changes on the part of a few entities would therefore go a long way toward protecting the future of the entire industry.

This effect is compounded when major players work together to tackle issues in the seafood supply chain. Already, collaborative efforts among industry leaders, such as the Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS) initiative, have played a major role in propelling progress on sustainability.

Until recently, international seafood companies might have had one-on-one partnerships with conservation non-governmental organizations, but they were not collaborating with one another. SeaBOS changed that.

A science-based initiative, SeaBOS has engaged the chief executives of 10 of the largest seafood companies, with the goal of stimulating transformative change toward sustainable seafood production that supports a healthy ocean, but the sustainable seafood movement’s work is far from done.