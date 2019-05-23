The Liberty Times Editorial: Historical amnesia a huge danger

This month marks the 100th anniversary of China’s 1919 May Fourth Movement, which has much in common with Taiwan’s 2014 Sunflower movement.

The May Fourth Movement also started out as a student movement. Its participants were concerned with national affairs, were critical of aspects of traditional culture and advocated democratic modernization, which they referred to as “Mr Democracy” and “Mr Science.”

One hundred years later, commemorative events on both sides of the Taiwan Strait each have their own unique interpretation of the events that took place.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to magnify the nationalistic aspect of the movement and has avoided any mention of the participants’ demands for democracy and freedom, but in Taiwan, some like to portray the movement as the kernel of the democratic freedoms that the nation enjoys today.

Perhaps each of these interpretations contains an element of truth, but neither of them offer a comprehensive analysis of the movement and often draw over-arching conclusions based on partial information that obscures many of the facts.

The malign intent behind Xi’s attempt to co-opt the movement into his brand of state-sponsored patriotism is blindingly evident, but creating an explicit link between the movement and the birth of Taiwanese democracy is equally problematic.

Taiwan’s democratic freedoms do have deep roots, but they also have more immediate origins.

The May Fourth Movement took place in China, while Taiwan was a colony of Japan during the Taisho period (1912-1926), which followed the Meiji Restoration of 1868, a time of rapid modernization and Westernization.

During the Taisho period, Japan underwent a process of democratization, with power shifting from Emperor Taisho to the Imperial Diet. As a result, Japan became a far more advanced society than China.

The flow of ideas from West to East had a significant influence on Taiwanese culture, art and thought. Taiwan’s political and social movements were also affected by the principle of self-determination and Japan’s democratic reforms. A cultured, modern civil society began to take root in Taiwan.

Unfortunately, after World War II ended, this progress was brutally snuffed out by the authoritarian Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime, in particular during the 228 Massacre and the subsequent White Terror era.

Democratic freedoms were gradually restored, but the credit for their reemergence should be given to those selfless Taiwanese who stepped into the breach and sacrificed their lives for the greater good — including liberal intellectuals who were inspired by China’s May Fourth Movement.

The US, as the leader of the free world during the Cold War, assisted Taiwan and its contributions should not be overlooked.

The reason some attribute Taiwan’s democratization to the May Fourth Movement is the diminished status of Taiwanese history in schools.

The nation’s history curriculum is biased toward China-centric viewpoints. This has meant that many Taiwanese are unable to assess history purely from a Taiwanese perspective.

While China’s May Fourth Movement might have provided intellectual stimulation for some of Taiwan’s elite, the more enlightened members of Taiwan’s intellectual class were already looking further afield at international developments.

The evolution of Taiwan’s native reform movement was therefore driven not by the May Fourth Movement, but by the international zeitgeist of the time.