Trump’s Huawei threat is the nuclear option to halt China’s rise

By Gao Yuan / Bloomberg

The administration of US President Donald Trump is pulling out the big guns in its push to slow China’s rise, with potentially devastating consequences for the rest of the world.

The White House on Wednesday initiated a two-pronged assault on China: Barring companies deemed a national security threat from selling to the US and threatening to blacklist Huawei Technologies from buying essential components.

If it follows through, the move could cripple China’s largest technology company, depress the business of US chip giants from Qualcomm to Micron Technology and potentially disrupt the rollout of critical 5G wireless networks around the world.

“The Trump administration action is a grave escalation with China,” Eurasia Group analysts Paul Triolo, Michael Hirson and Jeffrey Wright wrote in a note.

If fully implemented, the blacklist would “put at risk both the company itself and the networks of Huawei customers around the world, as the firm would be unable to upgrade software, and conduct routine maintenance and hardware replacement,” they wrote.

The threat is likely to elevate fears in Beijing that Trump’s broader goal is to contain China, leading to a protracted cold war between the world’s biggest economies. In addition to a trade fight that has rattled global markets for months, the US has pressured both allies and foes to avoid using Huawei for 5G networks that would form the backbone of the modern economy.

“This decision is in no one’s interest,” Huawei said in an e-mailed response. “It will do significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business, affect tens of thousands of American jobs, and disrupt the current collaboration and mutual trust that exist on the global supply chain.”

The Chinese company would try to take action to mitigate the impact of the incident and “seek remedies” to resolve the matter, it said.

The US notified the Chinese embassy in Washington about the Huawei action shortly before the announcement Wednesday, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

While Huawei was not part of US-China trade talks, the US hopes that negotiations between the two nations will mitigate the kind of behavior the US is punishing Huawei for, Ross said.

“@Huawei 5G, RIP. Thanks for playing,” US Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican, wrote on Twitter.

Shares in Asian suppliers, including Sunny Optical Technology Group and AAC Technologies Holdings, dropped as much as 5 percent on Thursday.

In Europe, STMicroelectronics fell, while Huawei competitor Nokia gained 2 percent.

Huawei has said it devotes about one-third of its budget — about US$11 billion annually — to the acquisition of US components. It counts 33 US companies among its top 92 suppliers.

“The negative impact on the global 5G market will be significant,” said Charlie Dai, a Beijing-based analyst at Forrester Research, adding that Huawei is one of the market leaders globally.

“Nokia and Cisco could address the gap to some extent, but the overall adoption will be slowed down, which eventually will be harmful to telco carriers and consumers around the world,” Dai said.

The US Department of Commerce on Wednesday said that it would soon put Huawei on an “Entity List” — meaning any US company would need a special license to sell products to the world’s largest networking gear maker.