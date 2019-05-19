Belt and Road concerns remain

By Sumit Kumar

China held the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from April 25 to 27, with about 40 heads of state, delegates from 150 countries and 90 international organizations from around the world participating, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Swiss President Ueli Maurer, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

With the presence of about 5,000 delegates, the second forum provided an opportunity for China to take detailed stock of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and plan the next course of action for the success of the global project.

Undoubtedly, ever since the initiative was launched in 2013, it has become the Chinese government’s most ambitious project with regards to reshaping the regional and global order.

While the initiative is generally viewed in terms of a plan to build infrastructure projects, other elements of it are to strengthen regional political cooperation, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people exchanges.

The BRI covers 76 countries from Asia, Africa and Europe, which account for half of the world’s population and one-quarter of global GDP.

The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has focused on mobilizing the country’s political, diplomatic, intellectual, economic and financial resources to make China the unquestionable regional and global power.

While the initiative is expected to cost more than US$11 trillion, Xi has said that the total trade volume between China and BRI countries exceeded US$6 trillion from 2013 to last year, while China has so far chalked up US$80 billion in direct foreign investment to these countries.

He also announced that projects worth US$64 billion and 283 deliverables were signed at the forum.

However, it is equally true that over the years apprehensions about the BRI being China’s trap diplomacy have also increased, symbolized by cases such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Hambantota Port and others.

Malaysia had put on hold the Chinese rail project connecting its east and west coast, and it was only after the original cost was cut by 30 percent that the project was allowed to resume.

Thus, fully realizing the negative developments surrounding the initiative, Xi has focused on engaging others in the project, saying that the “Belt and Road Initiative is not only for China, but open to other nations’ participation.”

He also said that the initiative is a “commitment to multilateralism and an open global economy.”

Xi also mentioned China’s efforts to improve the yuan exchange mechanism.

At the same time, Xi said that as the host country, China would uphold the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits; and maintain close communication and coordination with all parties to work together with openness, inclusiveness and transparency.

These statements indicate a major shift in China’s initial approach toward the BRI, with an intent to placate the concerns regarding its hidden efforts to dominate the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

Moreover, through the second summit, Xi reinforced his government’s stance that China’s rise would be peaceful.