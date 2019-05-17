Innovation, not trade zones, is the right choice

By Chen Chia-lin 陳嘉霖

The subject of free economic pilot zones has come to the fore. Unfortunately, such zones are the product of a policy of economic reliance on China. Following such a policy would be ill-advised, as continuing to tie Taiwan’s economy to China’s is a stagnant, exploitative industrial model that lacks innovation.

Any economic path Taiwan takes needs to be based upon industrial upgrades and the development of an industrial model with a focus on innovation in fields such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and big data.

However, there is a problem. Such development would require the provision of smart and value-added services to attract foreign high-tech companies to invest in Taiwan, and the basic infrastructure is not yet in place for this to happen. This includes 5G telecommunications infrastructure.

The future of Taiwan’s manufacturing sector lies not in linking the economy with China’s, but with expediting a transformation from third-party hardware manufacturing to software systems integration or applied services.

That said, the development of sectors such as IoT depends upon the existence of telecommunications infrastructure and installations for 5G will not be cheap.

Here, the role the state plays is crucial. If the cost of establishing 5G infrastructure is placed solely on the shoulders of a few major telecommunications companies, without addressing the prickly question of structural monopolies, the high infrastructure costs would be passed on to consumers.

The continued application of the shared frequency, shared network infrastructure model, with licenses limited to the three major telecommunications providers, would take the telecommunications market back to the monopolistic model.

During the 2G and 3G eras, telecommunication charges in Taiwan were on the high side compared with other countries. They were between two and eight times as high as those in other Asian countries and territories, including Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The monopoly of three telecommunications providers was broken up in 2014, when licenses for the 4G network were given out, and it was only at this point that genuine free competition began. Prices gradually started returning to the market rate and there were improvements in customer service.

Taiwan is soon to enter the 5G era. The government must avoid another monopolistic model shared between the three major providers. If it wants to cultivate a healthy 5G market, it needs to allow all qualified providers to enter the market. This would not only mean that customers would pay market prices for quality services, but Taiwan would also have a good foundation for industrial applications.

However, at the same time as ensuring that it avoids the monopolistic trap, the government would also need to have measures in place to address the information security loopholes and security risks that the introduction of 5G technologies are likely to bring. This would ensure that Taiwan establishes a secure, reliable telecommunications infrastructure and services, and would increase the nation’s competitiveness.

Chen Chia-lin is director of the Taiwan Solidarity Union’s policy department.

Translated by Paul Cooper